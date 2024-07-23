Seattle Mariners Starter Returns to Form Against the Houston Astros
SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners starter Bryan Woo looked like he shook off any remaining rust in Sunday's 6-4 win against the Houston Astros. Woo had only pitched once in the month of July because of a spell on the injured list.
Woo went 5.2 innings and struck out five batters while giving up no walks. He allowed two earned runs off four hits.
"A credit to Bryan Woo to get (the game) off to a good start," Mariners manager Scott Servais said in a postgame interview Sunday. "He was really good today. Fastballs — the two-seam and the four-seam and had enough off-speed pitches in there to keep them honest."
The second-year pitcher out of Cal Poly has made a significant jump from his rookie year to this season. His main problem has been injuries.
From Aug. 8, 2023, through his start Sunday against Houston — Woo has had three stints on the IL totaling 74 days.
When Woo has been on the field, he's been great. He has a 2.54 ERA this season in 10 starts with 34 strikeouts in 49.2 innings pitched.
He pairs with Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby and Bryce Miller to make one of the most enticing rotations in all of baseball. Seattle is currently 53-48 and tied for first place in the American League West.
