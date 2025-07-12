Could History-Making Seattle Mariners Pitcher Start the All-Star Game?
After he just saw Bryan Woo fire seven no-hit innings against his New York Yankees, is it possible that American League All-Star manager Aaron Boone might give Woo the start in next week's Midsummer Classic?
It certainly is, considering Woo pitched on Thursday night for the Seattle Mariners and will be on nearly full rest when the All-Star Game takes place next Tuesday.
And while reigning American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal would be a great choice as well, no one in the game has done what Woo has this year.
Per Mariners PR on social media:
Bryan Woo has gone 6.0+ innings in all 18 starts this season, most in @MLB.
His 18 consecutive G with 6.0+ IP and 2-or-fewer walks is the 5th-longest streak to begin a season in MLB history, trailing Juan Marichal (23 G), Cliff Lee (21), Curt Schilling (21) & Roy Halladay (19).
Woo, 25, has asserted himself as one of the best pitchers in baseball this season, going 8-4 with a 2.75 ERA. He's struck out 109 batters in 114.2 innings and has turned into the ace of the M's staff this year.
Seattle enters play on Saturday at 49-45 and in second place in the American League West. The M's are six games behind the Houston Astros and they are just 0.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays in the wild card race.
They'll take on the Detroit Tigers on Saturday morning at 10:10 a.m. PT before finishing out the first half on Sunday.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is live in New York for the series with the Yankees and he talks about the frustration of the first two games, but says Seattle can still accomplish what it needs to. Furthermore, it's a packed guest list as Ben Williamson stops by, as does George Kirby's high school coach! Also, Joe Doyle of Overslot talks about the M's and the No. 3 pick in the draft. CLICK HERE:
PITCH-TIPPING? What was going on with Andres Munoz and his pitch-tipping on Thursday, and who is to blame for how it all transpired? CLICK HERE:
POSSIBLE BLOCKBUSTER? Jon Morosi of MLB.com has planted the seeds of a possible big deal between the Mariners and the Arizona Diamondbacks, but it's not necessarily the one you were expecting. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.