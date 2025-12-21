Mariners Ace Bryan Woo will look to rebound after late-season injury struggles in 2025

It was a tale of two seasons for Seattle Mariners starter Bryan Woo in 2025. The 25-year-old right-hander experienced the thrill of establishing a new high in victories while dealing with the agony of injuries that limited his availability in the postseason.

Woo went 15–7 with a 2.98 ERA and 198 strikeouts in 186.2 innings, finishing fifth in American League Cy Young voting. He was firmly established as the team's ace and one of the league's best starters when he suffered an injury to his pectoral muscle on September 19, during a start against division rivals, the Houston Astros.

MORE: Two lethal lefties should give the Mariners' bullpen a major edge in 2026

Woo's injury shut him down for the regular season and the American League Division Series. He did return for the ALCS against Toronto, but pitched in relief. Woo made two appearances and surrendered three runs in 4.1 innings pitched. With the Mariners being eliminated just one win away from the World Series, Woo's absence from the rotation will always be one of the great 'what ifs' of the 2025 campaign.

Can Bryan Woo improve his numbers in 2026?

Jul 10, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo (22) reacts after the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Expected to be back at full strength to start the 2026 season, Bryan Woo will enter the Spring as the team's clear-cut, number-one starter. And as the ace, he will look to build on his impressive win total from a year before, as he and the M's eye a return to the postseason.

It's been a newsworthy time off for Woo, who received a $1.5 million bonus for his performance in 2025. Right now, he has to be considered the Mariners' Opening Day starter and the workhorse that the team will count on.

If Woo is healthy and surpasses his statistics from a year ago, then Seattle is likely to repeat as AL West Champions. While the club may look to add another arm in the off-season, Woo will still be the main Mariner on the mound as his team looks to take another leap forward.

More Seattle Mariners News & Opinions