ANALYSIS: Could Baltimore Orioles Needs Lead to Trade With Seattle Mariners?
There's still a lot of uncertainty regarding what the Seattle Mariners lineup will be on Opening Day, which is next March 27.
Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto and General Manager Justin Hollander have both identified the infield as the main need this offseason.
Seattle has already moved on from 2024 starting second baseman Jorge Polanco by declining his club option and former starting third baseman Josh Rojas by non-tendering him on Friday. The issue is, per a report from the Seattle Times' Adam Jude, the Mariners have just $16 million to spend to find fixes at second, third and another option at first base.
The Mariners have been linked to two veteran first basemen who both suited up in the Pacific Northwest in the past: Justin Turner or Carlos Santana. If one of the two do sign with the club, that would leave Seattle with even less money for two remaining starting infielders.
There's several in-house options that the Mariners could try at second or third base such as Leo Rivas, Ryan Bliss and Dylan Moore. Bliss and Rivas have yet to play a full major league season. Moore is a Gold Glove winner who has great speed on the base paths but his bat leaves something to be desired. With limited funds and less-than-ideal options already on the team, Seattle is likely to turn to the trade market to find solutions to its infield woes.
One potential American League trade partner has a need for starting pitchers and catching, something the Mariners have in droves.
The Baltimore Orioles have been considered pennant contenders for the last few seasons, but have failed to get over the hump. Outfielder/designated hitter Anthony Santander and starting pitcher Corbin Burnes are both on the free agent market, leaving the club with a need for power-hitting and pitching.
Per a report from MLB Trade Rumors, the Orioles are also searching for backup catching. Veteran backstop James McCann is also a free agent.
On this front, the Mariners could be a potential trade partner. After all, they have a backup catcher in Mitch Garver, and a top 100 prospect in Harry Ford that could be had via trade.
Furthermore, the Orioles have something that the Mariners could want: Infielder Jordan Westburg.
In Westburg's second major league season in 2024, he played 107 games and hit .264 with 18 home runs and 63 RBIs. He won't reach arbitration until 2027 and is estimated to earn just $800,000 in 2025, per Spotrac. Given the Mariners financial restraints, that is desirable as well.
However, Garver or Ford alone wouldn't be enough to acquire Westburg. The M's would also have to include a starting pitcher, in all likelihood. They'd probably want that to be Luis Castillo given that he's the most expensive pitcher on the roster, but the O's could balk and ask for someone cheaper like Bryce Miller or Bryan Woo.
At that rate, the M's would have a very tough decision to make.
