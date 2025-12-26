MLB Writer says re-signing Eugenio Suarez is the 'perfect fit' for the Mariners

A prominent baseball writer believes the Seattle Mariners should stick with one of their 2025 position players at one of the key spots in the infield. MLB.com's Andrew Simon recently called Suarez the "perfect fit" for the squad in free agency, despite the team shopping for another free agent or a trade offer that has been part of their strategy thus far in the offseason.

"A fan favorite and beloved clubhouse presence during his first stint in Seattle (2022-23), Suárez didn’t exactly come up big in his Trade Deadline return this past summer (.682 OPS in 53 games, after a huge first half in Arizona)," Simon wrote. "Still, there would be reason beyond simple sentiment for the Mariners to keep the relationship going. "

"Ben Williamson (.604 OPS as a rookie) is currently projected as the Opening Day starter at third, and even if top prospect Colt Emerson is ready to take over at some point in 2026, the Mariners have room to slide Suárez to DH, even after signing lefty-masher Rob Refsnyder to a one-year deal this week. (Seattle has the 22nd-best projection at third and 15th at DH.) Suárez has thump left in his bat, and he could still help the Mariners make good on their legitimate championship aspirations."

Suarez can be an offensive machine in 2026

Oct 17, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) tosses his bat after hitting a grand slam against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning during game five of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

If the Mariners can reach the salary that Suarez desires, they should realistically be able to re-sign him. That may be a little easier to do, now that second baseman Jorge Polanco departed, signing with the New York Mets. That frees up some money that could be shifted toward Suarez.

"Geno brings a ton not just on the field, but off the field, his steady presence, great makeup," Seattle general manager Justin Hollander has stated. "What he brings to a clubhouse every day, it's really hard to replicate. So we've maintained contact with Geno's reps all winter long."

However, the Mariners' desire to keep Suárez might not matter that much. The free-agent market has been incredibly unpredictable and uncertain. So, even Seattle's best intentions could go by the wayside if they don't sign Suarez soon.

