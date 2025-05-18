Emerson Hancock Hits Highest Velocity of Career in Major Performance For Seattle Mariners
Despite only going 4.2 innings on Saturday night, Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Emerson Hancock delivered exactly what the team needed against the San Diego Padres.
Hancock struck out three over those 4.2 innings, giving up just one run on six hits. With some newfound velocity, Hancock hit 98 mph, the fastest pitch of his career. The Mariners won the game 4-1, moving to 25-19 on the season. They lead the American League West by 1.5 games entering play on Sunday.
Speaking with Daniel Kramer of MLB.com, Hancock addressed his velocity increases. In addition to his 98 mph, he also hit 96 and 97 multiple times.
Emerson Hancock on how he's created more velocity:
“I think a lot of it, too, is just the week-in and week-out preparation. Making sure that your body is activated and firing in the right ways. And when you get the ball, you're throwing as hard as you can, as often as you can."
Still just 25 years old, Hancock is a former first-round pick of the Mariners (2020) out of Georgia. He made his major league debut in 2023 and made 12 starts in 2024. As a fill-in for the injured George Kirby this year, he's gone 1-2 with a 6.21 ERA in seven starts, though he's been much better since a disatrous 0.1 inning performance in his first outing of the year.
He's struck out 25 batters in 33.1 innings so far.
The Mariners will finish out their series with the Padres on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:10 p.m. PT.
