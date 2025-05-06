ESPN Insider Jeff Passan Predicts Mega Deal For Seattle Mariners Starting Pitcher
The Seattle Mariners starting rotation has been considered one of the best in baseball. Three of the team's five starting pitchers have made the All-Star game and four-of-five were drafted by the organization. One ESPN insider predicted one of the Mariners elite starters to get a big pay raise on his next contract.
George Kirby is under team control through the 2028 season. This season was his first of arbitration and he's due to earn a $4.3 million salary this year.
Kirby made the All-Star game for Seattle in 2023 and is regarded as one of the best command pitchers in baseball. He hasn't had a season ERA above 3.53 since he made his major league debut in 2022. ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote an article predicting the next crop of players due to earn big-money contracts. He had Kirby in the $100 million tier, but said his next contract or extension could be closer to $200 million.
Here's what Passan said in his article about Kirby's prospects on a new deal:
No, he hasn't thrown a big league pitch this year because of a shoulder issue, and, yes, he'll be 31 when he debuts after signing a free agent deal. But Kirby's first three big league seasons have been an exercise in consistent quality. Nobody in the game's history has struck out as many hitters over such a span while walking as few as Kirby has in his 89 career starts. (Right behind Kirby's 484-to-64 ratio is Greg Maddux at 488 to 65.) It's a unique profile, one that won't lack interest and could end up at $200 million-plus.
Kirby has been on the 15-day injured list the entire season due to right shoulder inflammation. He recently began his rehab assignment with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers. He had a 3.53 ERA with 179 strikeouts in 191 innings pitched in 33 starts in 2024.
The only Mariners starting pitcher not on their first major league contract is Luis Castillo, who's also the only pitcher the team didn't draft.
Seattle will have to make some tough decisions when the starting rotation is due for new deals. Whether it's with the Mariners or elsewhere, Kirby and ace Logan Gilbert will get a significant payday when they eventually sign new deals.
