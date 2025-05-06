Seattle Mariners Infielder Dylan Moore Activated Off 10-Day Injured List
The Seattle Mariners are getting one of their Gold Glove-winners back from the injury list after a brief layoff.
The Mariners activated utility player Dylan Moore off the 10-day injured list on Tuesday. Outfielder Samad Taylor was optioned to the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers in a corresponding move.
Moore was placed on the 10-day IL on April 29 (retroactive to April 26) due to right hip inflammation. The injury wasn't viewed as serious and more precautionary due to past lower-body injuries Moore has sustained in his career.
Moore's defensive versatility and speed on the bases have been far and away his biggest strengths in his seven-year career in Seattle. His bat has been on-par with the other tools of his game this season.
Before Moore was placed on the injured list, he had scored 16 runs and had hit a double, six home runs, nine RBIs and had stolen five bases in 26 games. Moore slashed .286/.346/.557 with a .903 OPS before his injury. He hit a solo home run in his last game against the Miami Marlins on April 25.
Moore's activation off the IL comes at a perfect time for the Mariners. While he was on the injured list, Luke Raley was placed on the injured list and will be out until at least the All-Star break with a Grade 1 right oblique strain. Seattle recently lost an 11-inning game against the Athletics on Monday. The Mariners had a one-game lead in the American League West entering Tuesday. They can bolster that lead further if they win the final two games of the series against the A's.
Seattle will need all hands on deck if it hopes to carve a foothold in the AL West rather than engage in an extended tug-of-war for the division.
