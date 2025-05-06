Seattle Mariners Claim Outfielder Leody Taveras From American League West Rivals
The Seattle Mariners have added a former World Series champion to the roster to replenish the outfield depth amid a string of injuries.
The Mariners claimed outfielder Leody Taveras off waivers from the Texas Rangers on Tuesday. They designated pitcher Luis F. Castillo for assignment in a corresponding move. The move kept Seattle's 40-man roster full.
Taveras has been with the Rangers for the entirety of his career. He was signed as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic on July 2, 2015, and made his major league debut for Texas in 2020.
In his six-year career with the Rangers, Taveras scored 206 runs and hit 77 doubles, 12 triples, 39 RBIs, 168 RBIs and stole 72 bases in 505 games. He has a career slash line of .240/.291/.370 with a .661 OPS.
Taveras was a key contributor for Texas during its World Series-winning season in 2023. He scored 67 runs and hit 31 doubles, three triples, 14 homers, 67 RBIs and stole 14 bases. He slashed .266/.312/.421 with a .733 OPS in 143 games.
This season, Taveras has scored seven runs and has hit three doubles, one triple, one home run, eight RBIs and has swiped six bases in 30 games. He's slashing .241/.259/.342 with a .601 OPS.
Taveras is seen as a solid defender and speedster, but his bat hasn't always been on par with those other factors of his game.
Starting Mariners outfielders Luke Raley and Victor Robles will be out until at least the All-Star break with respective injuries. Taveras has struggled this season, but at worst he's a valuable depth piece for a team that has dealt with various ailments to the outfield.
Robles had a career resurgence with Seattle when he signed with the team in June last season. If the team manages to pull the same magic with Taveras, the Mariners outfield could be able to hold firm until Raley and Robles return.
Taveras is under two more years of arbitration in 2026 and 2027.
