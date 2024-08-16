ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney Opines on the State of the Seattle Mariners
The Seattle Mariners open up a three-game set on Friday night with the Pittsburgh Pirates having lost three straight games.
Seattle, which is battling for a playoff spot here in 2024, is now 63-59 on the season after being swept by the Detroit Tigers this week. They are 3.0 games back in the American League West and 3.5 games back in the battle for the American League wild card.
This week, on the "Refuse to Lose" podcast, we spoke about the frustration among M's fans at having dropped so far - so quickly - in the standings, a potentially troublesome financial situation brewing for the organization and Julio Rodriguez's problematic ankle.
Furthermore, we caught up with ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney, who talked with us about the playoff race, the experience of having the Mariners on "Sunday Night Baseball" last week against the Mets, the current hot streak for the Houston Astros and the contract extension given to M's outfielder Victor Robles.
You can listen to the full podcast, which includes the Buster Olney interview, by using the player below.
Remember that you can also subscribe and follow the podcast on both Apple Podcasts and Spotify. New episodes come out each Tuesday and each Friday.
As for the Mariners themselves, they'll be back in action this weekend against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. First pitch on Friday afternoon is set for 3:40 p.m. PT as Logan Gilbert pitches against Paul Skenes.
The Pirates have lost 10 consecutive games entering play.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the M's getting swept by the Tigers, why this is all so frustrating and much more. Furthermore, we talk about the Julio Rodriguez-ankle issue, Colt Emerson's big day, prospect rankings and the M's potentially big financial blow. Furthermore, ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney joins the show to talk about the M's on "Sunday Night Baseball." CLICK HERE:
FINANCIAL WOES COMING? The Mariners, who already claim to be in financial trouble, might have just hit some more. CLICK HERE:
BIG-TIME STREAK ENDS: Colt Emerson is the M's top prospect according to multiple outlets, and he saw his on-base streak come to an end on Thursday at Single-A Everett. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: