Seattle Mariners Top Prospect Sees Incredible Streak End in Minor Leagues
Thursday was a disastrous day for the Seattle Mariners at the major league level, with the team getting swept by the Detroit Tigers and falling to 3.0 games back in the American League West.
At the minor league level, it was a disappointing day for top prospect Colt Emerson, who saw his 46-game on-base streak come to an end. Emerson, an infielder and one of the top prospects in baseball, is currently playing for Single-A Everett.
Per @MiLBMariners on social media:
Colt Emerson’s on-base streak will end at 46 games unless the AquaSox pull off a huge comeback to get him another plate appearance. Frogs down 5-0 in the 8th.
The 19-year-old Emerson was the M's first-round pick in the 2023 draft out of the high school ranks and has ascended to the top prospect in the organization. He is ranked as the No. 11 prospect in the sport by Kiley McDaniel of ESPN, who just published his latest rankings. He is No. 30, according to MILB Pipeline.
This season, between Low-A Modesto and Everett, he's hitting .275 with a .427 on-base percentage. He's got three homers and 27 RBI. He missed time with injury and has only played in 49 games this season, meaning he's reached base in nearly every game he's played this year.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.co prospect profile:
The athleticism Emerson has as a former all-state wide receiver shows up on the baseball field consistently. He has a smooth left-handed swing geared for hard contact and his advanced approach was on display as he walked nearly as often (17 times) as he struck out (20) during his pro debut. Thought to be a definitive hit-over-power guy, his pop showed up much more than anyone anticipated, and his bat speed plus strength should continue to translate to in-game power.
