ESPN MLB Insider Says J.P. Crawford Has 'Almost No Chance' to Make All-Star Game
Entering play on Sunday, Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford has been one of the most productive players in the American League, hitting .290 with a .408 on-base percentage. Crawford has the fourth-highest OBP in the majors. He's also got six homers and 29 RBIs while playing a solid shortstop for the M's.
Crawford is certainly in consideration for his first All-Star Game appearance, but ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney thinks he won't be able to crack a tough shortstop group in the AL. He made the comments to the Refuse to Lose podcast on Thursday:
He's having a remarkable season. Adjusted OPS plus of 145. And I think there's almost no chance he makes the All Star team. Because of what you just laid out. Jacob Wilson is leading the voting, which is a surprise to me, just because Bobby Witt Jr. has become a big star, right? He was in the Home Run Derby last year. He finished second in the MVP voting. You would think that there'd be some preeminence there in the voting, but no, Jacob Wilson, who's also having a great year, is leading the voting. And right now, Jeremy Pena is a top three player for American League MVP I think, along with (Aaron) Judge and Cal Raleigh.
Crawford made his Mariners debut in 2019 and has become one of the leaders of the franchise ever since.
You can hear the full interview with Olney in the player below, and the Mariners will play the Cubs on Sunday at 11:20 a.m. PT.
