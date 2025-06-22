Inside The Mariners

ESPN MLB Insider Says J.P. Crawford Has 'Almost No Chance' to Make All-Star Game

The 30-year-old is having a resurgent season at the plate for the Seattle Mariners, but the American League's shortstop field could be too tough to crack, as Buster Olney outlined on a recent episode of "Refuse to Lose."

Brady Farkas

Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) runs the bases after hitting a grand-slam home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the second inning at T-Mobile Park on June 15.
Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) runs the bases after hitting a grand-slam home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the second inning at T-Mobile Park on June 15. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Entering play on Sunday, Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford has been one of the most productive players in the American League, hitting .290 with a .408 on-base percentage. Crawford has the fourth-highest OBP in the majors. He's also got six homers and 29 RBIs while playing a solid shortstop for the M's.

Crawford is certainly in consideration for his first All-Star Game appearance, but ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney thinks he won't be able to crack a tough shortstop group in the AL. He made the comments to the Refuse to Lose podcast on Thursday:

​He's ​having ​a ​remarkable ​season. ​Adjusted ​OPS plus of 145. ​And ​I ​think ​there's ​almost ​no ​chance ​he ​makes ​the ​All ​Star ​team. ​Because ​of ​what ​you ​just ​laid ​out. ​Jacob ​Wilson ​is ​leading ​the ​voting, ​which ​is ​a ​surprise ​to ​me, ​just ​because ​Bobby ​Witt ​Jr. ​has ​become ​a ​big ​star, right? ​He ​was ​in ​the ​Home ​Run ​Derby ​last ​year. ​He ​finished ​second in the MVP voting. ​You ​would ​think ​that ​there'd ​be ​some ​preeminence ​there ​in ​the ​voting, ​but ​no, Jacob ​Wilson, ​who's ​also ​having ​a ​great ​year, ​is ​leading ​the ​voting. ​And ​right ​now, ​Jeremy ​Pena ​is ​a ​top ​three ​player ​for ​American ​League ​MVP ​I ​think, ​along ​with ​(Aaron) Judge ​and ​Cal ​Raleigh.

Crawford made his Mariners debut in 2019 and has become one of the leaders of the franchise ever since.

You can hear the full interview with Olney in the player below, and the Mariners will play the Cubs on Sunday at 11:20 a.m. PT.

Related Stories on Seattle Mariners

NEW PODCAST IS OUT: Brady is back on a Friday, talking about his newfound anger at the M's for not going after Rafael Devers in a trade, and he wonders if the M's could trade Dominic Canzone soon. Furthermore, we discuss Julio Rodriguez's approach at the plate, and we talk with Hunt Palmer, LSU baseball insider, about possible M's draftee Kade Anderson. LISTEN HERE:

THE NEW FACE: According to veteran radio host Dave "Softy" Mahler, Cal Raleigh is the face of Seattle Sports. Do you agree? CLICK HERE:

CATCHING ATTENTION: Cal Raleigh is even drawing the attention of his former teammates for what he's doing this season. Recently, Mariners on SI had a chance to catch up with former M's infielder Jose Caballero. CLICK HERE:

Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media

Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Home/News