Is Seattle sensation Colt Emerson destined to start the year in Triple-A now?

The 2026 campaign has already been a strange one in the young career of Colt Emerson. Heading into Spring Training, signs were pointing to the Mariners' top prospect making the big league roster on Opening Day, but that outlook appears to be changing. With the addition of a top-calibre infielder and more experienced talent a little further advanced, the team looks to be leaning toward letting the 20-year-old marinate in the minors for a while.

Emerson, the Mariners' #1 selection (22nd overall) in the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft, had a short stint at Modesto in his initial pro season. However, in 2024, he took off, and he continued to advance through multiple levels of the farm system in 2025.

Last year, the yougster hit .285, with 16 home runs, six triples, and 14 stolen bases. Emerson finished in Triple-A, and now, he knows he's knocking on the door of The Show, even if that eventual step is put on hold for the time being.

“I just feel like when I come out, I’m not worried about anything other than just competing at the plate,” Emerson has said. “I’ve got a process that I go about. I’m just hunting my pitch and trying to be on time and put a good swing in the pitch. I mean, you try not to overthink it much, but at the same time, it’s a lot easier said than done. It’s baseball, and it’s hard sometimes."

More seasoning might be best for Emerson

The acquisition of Brendan Donovan from the St. Louis Cardinals right before Spring Training filled one of the two spots that Emerson would have competed for. But with one starting spot on the infield still vacant, there were whispers that Mariners manager Dan Wilson might just pull the pin and throw the rookie into a big league battle... right off the bat.

Instead, the spirited play of fellow prospect Cole Young is making the chances of Emerson winning the job at either second or third base a little more challenging now. Young is highly regarded within the organization, despite having an awful year when he was initially awarded the second base job a season ago. Young hit just .211 with 24 runs, seven doubles, one triple, four home runs, and 24 RBI in 2025, but he has looked resurgent this Spring.

The only clear path to a spot in the lineup for Emerson might be shortstop J.P. Crawford's lingering shoulder soreness. But for now, the team doesn't believe that their veteran starter is slated to miss any regular-season action, therefore nullifying that need.

Even if Emerson isn't suited up at T-Mobile Park on the night of March 26, he will eventually don a Mariners uniform at some point in the 2026 campaign. For the fans, that could very well be the best of both worlds: A potential franchise player can gain valuable experience early in the year, and still be ready for a pennant chase in the Fall.