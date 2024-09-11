ESPN MLB Insider Links Seattle Mariners to American League Power in Trade Rumors
The Seattle Mariners are heading into what is likely to be a very tumultuous offseason.
At 73-72, the M's are 4.5 games back in the American League West and 4.0 games back in the wild card. While they still have a puncher's chance at the playoffs, they are likely to miss the postseason for the second consecutive year.
They'll then be faced with numerous questions about the state of the roster and the state of the payroll. Already a frugal franchise, the M's are set to have to pay out raises to Julio Rodriguez, Cal Raleigh, Mitch Haniger, Randy Arozarena, Victor Robles, Logan Gilbert and George Kirby, either through contract extensions or arbitration increases.
There's already been talk raised by Ryan Divish of the M's dealing Arozarena to save money. They could cut Josh Rojas and Luis Urias to do the same, and they could deal a pitcher like Luis Castillo or Gilbert to shave payroll as well. Jorge Polanco has a $12 million option that might be declined.
All that said, if the M's are cutting payroll from a team that already wasn't good enough, how can they get better heading into 2025?
Well, Jeff Passan of ESPN had a creative idea on Tuesday during his appearance on Seattle Sports 710 with Brock & Salk. He said that the Mariners and Boston Red Sox line up well in a trade scenario, with the M's dealing away a pitcher in order to acquire multiple cost-controlled pieces from a loaded Sox system.
Trading away Castillo would obviously save the most money for the M's, as he's due $72 million over the next three years. Trading away Gilbert would save money in future arbitration as well. Trading away a younger pitcher like Bryan Woo wouldn't immediately save money since he's pre-arbitration, but might yield the best return.
Passan mentions guys like Ceddanne Rafaela (signed to an eight-year $50 million deal) and/or Roman Anthony (No. 2 overall prospect according to Baseball America) as options for Seattle in deals with Boston.
Rafaela can play shortstop, second and the outfield at an above average or elite level. Anthony is an outfielder who could help absorb the loss of a potential Arozarena trade. Both players are young - and affordable. They also accomplish the Mariners need to acquire offense, especially if Seattle won't have the budget or ability to sign any big-name free agents. Boston needs pitching in the worst way, as well.
The Mariners will be back in action on Wednesday at 6:40 p.m. ET against the Padres.
