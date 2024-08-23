ESPN MLB Insider Says Mariners Had Some Unresolved Clubhouse Issues Under Scott Servais
The Seattle Mariners clubhouse over the last few years had some unresolved issues under the direction of manager Scott Servais, according to ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan.
He made the comments Friday morning while appearing on the Brock & Salk show on Seattle Sports 710.
In addition, Passan said he wouldn't put it past the Mariners to make one last run this season.
You can hear his full comments below:
The Mariners fired Servais on Thursday afternoon. He was in the ninth year of his tenure, which began in 2016. The Mariners made the playoffs one time (2022) and came dangerously close in 2021 and 2023, being eliminated in the final days of the season.
Seattle is 64-64 this season, having blown a 10-game lead in the American League West. Between that and the Houston Astros resurgence, the Mariners enter play on Friday at 5.5 games back with 34 games to play.
Former catcher and team Hall of Famer Dan Wilson has been named as the manager for the rest of the year and moving forward. He has no real managerial experience at the professional level, but has filled in at Triple-A. He's also been a roving instructor for the M's for more than a decade.
The Mariners will begin the Dan Wilson-era on Friday night when they host the San Francisco Giants at T-Mobile Park. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. PT with Luis Castillo on the mound.
The M's have lost eight of their last nine ballgames. The Astros will play the Baltimore Orioles.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the Mariners firing Scott Servais, hiring Dan Wilson and Jerry Dipoto getting to stay on the job. Furthermore, we are joined by Ty Buttrey, who played most of this season at Triple-A Tacoma. He shares his opinion on Servais, the organization and the state of baseball as a whole in an enlightening conversation. CLICK HERE:
LONG OVERDUE? One former Mariner says the firing of Scott Servais should have happened earlier. CLICK HERE:
DAN is the MAN: Dan Wilson has been given the job, permanently? CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: