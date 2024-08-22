Seattle Mariners Make Shocking Decision with Regards to New Manager
The Seattle Mariners have shockingly decided to install former catcher Dan Wilson as the team's next manager - and it's a permanent position, not an interim one.
Per Alyssa Charlston of FOX 13 in Seattle:
Jerry Dipoto confirms Dan Wilson is the manager moving forward, not just the interim.
"We've known Dan almost his entire professional career. Walking in the door as an interim-anything doesn't allow you to really lay any groundwork."
Hiring Wilson on an interim basis made some sense given his organizational ties and the fact that he's been a roving instructor and consultant for the organization who knows most of these players fairly well. And he very well might have done enough to get the job full-time over the last six weeks of the season, but this seems like an odd announcement right now.
There's no rush to hire a manager for 2025 right now, but the M's did it anyways. In doing so, they neglected to get a look at in-house candidates like Manny Acta or Kris Negron and also neglected to look at candidates that figure to become available in the offseason. Current Miami Marlins skipper Skip Schumaker would fall into that group.
Though Wilson has never managed a professional team full-team, let's not act like there isn't precedent for this. Aaron Boone was brought right out of the broadcast booth at ESPN and given the job with the New York Yankees and JJ Redick just took the head coaching job with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Wilson's tenure begins on Friday night against the San Francisco Giants. Here's what he had to say in a team-issued press release:
“I appreciate the faith that Jerry, Justin and the Mariners organization have placed in me” Wilson said, “and I’m eager to get to work. I believe this team is capable of playing great baseball this season and look forward to the opportunity to work with this group of players and coaches.”
