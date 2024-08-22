Former Seattle Mariners Player Says Scott Servais Firing Was "Long Overdue"
The Seattle Mariners made major waves on Thursday when they fired longtime manager Scott Servais after eight-plus years at the helm.
However, one former Mariners player wasn't surprised at the decision, calling it "long overdue."
Speaking on the popular "Foul Territory" podcast, former outfielder Cameron Maybin didn't hold back on Servais. He essentially said that he wasn't a great communicator and has been given more opportunities than he deserved in Seattle. He also said that Servais didn't do a great job at grasping the clubhouse, in his experience.
You can hear his full comments below:
Now, there's a lot in there, so let's just lay a few things out.
1) This is just one player's experience, so we have to recognize that. Secondly, Maybin only spent 30 games in Seattle during the 2018 season, so his sample size is small. That said, it doesn't mean that what he's saying is untrue.
2) We have to remember that the 2018 Mariners were a different group. If Servais did truly have a hard time commanding the clubhouse, perhaps it's because it was filled with veteran players that pre-dated Servais like Felix Hernandez, Kyle Seager, Robinson Cano and Nelson Cruz. It's fair to assume that as the team became more homegrown in 2019, Servais got a better handle on things. However, it's also fair to wonder that as the team acquired more outside pieces over the last few years like Jesse Winker, Teoscar Hernandez, Kolten Wong, Adam Frazier and Jorge Polanco if those same issues re-surfaced.
As for Maybin, he spent part of 15 years in the big leagues with the Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Angels, San Diego Padres, Houston Astros, Miami Marlins, New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs and New York Mets. He won a World Series with the Astros in 2017.
The Mariners are back in action on Friday night, with Dan Wilson at the helm.
