ESPN Writer Lists Seattle Mariners as Destination for Former All-Star Infielder
All 30 MLB teams will be represented at the MLB Winter Meetings from Dec. 9-12 in Dallas, and the Seattle Mariners will be one of the more interesting teams to watch at the annual event.
The Mariners are still searching for a starters at second and third base for 2025 and looking for a first baseman to pair with Luke Raley.
There's been many speculated moves Seattle could make, mainly in the trade market.
With under a week until all 30 teams meet up in Dallas, ESPN writers Kiley McDaniel and David Schoenfield both explored trades they hope take place at the Winter Meetings in an article.
McDaniel seemed to be rooting for a deal between the Mariners and a familiar trade partner: the Tampa Bay Rays.
Rays second baseman and 2019 All-Star Brandon Lowe has long been rumored to be moved this offseason. And Seattle's been speculated as a potential destination for the former Maryland Terrapin.
McDaniel explained his reasoning in the article for picking the Pacific Northwest as the destination for Lowe:
Seattle is in the market for infield upgrades and could conserve its payroll room with Lowe. The deal would be similar to Jorge Polanco's from last winter, but hopefully it would play out better for the Mariners. While they're tight on payroll and want to hold onto their top prospects, the M's could deal from prospect depth for marginal and affordable infield upgrades once again. Outfielder Lazaro Montes, 20, makes sense as a trade fit, though first baseman Tyler Locklear or recent first-round pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje could also interest Tampa Bay as a headliner for this deal.
Lowe is set to earn $10.5 million in 2025 and has an $11.5 million club option for 2026, according to Spotrac. He hit .244 with 21 home runs and 58 RBIs in just 107 games played in 2024.
There's several red flags with Lowe that could make the Mariners pause. For one, he's played just 281 total games in the last three seasons. His injuries have ranged from an oblique strain, a patella fracture, lower back discomfort and a triceps contusion.
Seattle just declined Jorge Polanco's $12 million club option after an injury-plagued 2024 and it's hard to imagine they swap one injury-plagued middle infielder for another one, especially at a similar cost.
There's also the issue of the return that McDaniel suggested.
Lazaro Montes has arguably the most potential out of any player in the Mariners farm system and is their highest-ranked outfielder. The club has yet to see him even at the Double-A level. It's hard to imagine a scenario where Seattle sees Montes as a fair trade for Lowe after three consecutive years where the latter was riddled with a variety of upper and lower-body ailments.
The same goes for Jurrangelo Cijntje. He's yet to throw a professional pitch in Seattle's farm system after getting drafted with the 15th pick in the first round of the 2024 draft. He's one of the most unique prospects in the game with his potential as a starting pitcher with both his left and right arm.
The most likely scenario where Mariners would trade for Lowe is a "low-risk, high-reward" scenario. If Seattle can acquire him without giving up a prospect the caliber of Cijntje or Montes, and Lowe can stay healthy, he could be a significant offensive upgrade over players the Mariners have tried at second base in previous years.
If Lowe plays well and can regain his All-Star form, then the team can pick up his option for 2026 or negotiate an extension. If he underwhelms or doesn't play to a level Seattle feels is worth his option, it'll open the door for prospect Cole Young to take over the position for 2026. Young is expected to start next season in Triple-A and could get a major league look at some point in 2025.
There's a lot of variables that would factor into a deal with Lowe. And if he is traded, the return will be highly-scrutinized.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS BACKUP CATCHER'S TRADE VALUE COULD BE RISING IN LIMITED MARKET: The current market for catchers has played out in a way that could make it easier for the Seattle Mariners to move Mitch Garver in a trade. CLICK HERE
ANALYSIS: WHAT WOULD A POSITION CHANGE MEAN FOR MARINERS ACQUIRING ARENADO: Multi-time Platinum Glove winner and possible Seattle Mariners trade target Nolan Arenado is reportedly willing to move to first base. CLICK HERE
MARINERS STILL LOOKING FOR UPGRADE AT THIRD BASE: The Seattle Mariners are still looking to find a player to man the hot corner after non-tendering 2024 starter Josh Rojas. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.