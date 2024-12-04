Seattle Mariners Could be in Better Position to Move Mitch Garver
The Seattle Mariners will be one of the most interesting teams to watch during MLB Winter Meetings, which take place from Dec. 9-12 in Dallas.
The Mariners have apparent needs at first, second and third base and have just around $15-20 million to spend to try and find players to fill those roles.
Seattle has a stacked farm system and one of the best starting rotations in baseball. Either one could be used to net the organization an upper-tier infielder. But the Mariners could also get a good return for a player that's seen his potential trade value increase as the offseason has progressed.
There was a limited amount of available catchers when the World Series concluded. And teams that are still in need in of one are running out of options.
Backstops like Kyle Higashioka, Travis d'Arnaud and Austin Hedges are among those who have found new homes. And an article from MLB Trade Rumors laid out the market for catchers:
(Teams) like the Rays, Orioles, Cubs, Blue Jays, and Padres all potentially in the market to add behind the plate. Danny Jansen and Carson Kelly are the top names ahead of an assortment of mid-30s veterans such Gary Sanchez, Elias Diaz and James McCann. The lack of quality options behind the plate could create a seller-friendly trade market for catchers, but few obvious trade candidates at the position exist. Minnesota’s Christian Vazquez stands as the most logical name available, but the $10MM he’s owed in 2025 eclipses his market value by a few million. Could the upcoming Winter Meetings involve a mad dash to lock up the remaining catchers on the market?
The lack of candidates could open the door for a lot of teams to talk with Seattle about the availability of backup catcher Mitch Garver.
Garver is coming off one of the worst seasons of his career. In 2024, he had a .172 batting average with 15 home runs and 51 RBIs in a career-high 114 games played.
Garver is set to earn $12.5 million in 2025 and has a $12 million mutual option in 2026, according to Spotrac.
Despite his down season, Garver caught for the best rotation in baseball and still possesses 20-home run power. His bad seasons are also usually followed by good ones.
Garver's 2025 salary is higher than what catchers like Higashioka and d'Arnaud earned in free agency. Because of this, the Mariners could have to take on some of Garver's salary if they moved him.
Even so, there's a good chance Seattle either finds a starter in the infield or frees up some funds to sign one if they deal Garver.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
EX-MARINERS HIGHLIGHT DOMINICAN REPUBLIC'S 2026 WBC OPERATIONS STAFF: Two former Seattle Mariners will be instructing players on the Dominican Republic baseball team for the 2026 World Baseball Classic. CLICK HERE
ANALYSIS: WHAT WOULD A POSITION CHANGE MEAN FOR MARINERS ACQUIRING ARENADO: Multi-time Platinum Glove winner and possible Seattle Mariners trade target Nolan Arenado is reportedly willing to move to first base. CLICK HERE
MARINERS STILL LOOKING FOR UPGRADE AT THIRD BASE: The Seattle Mariners are still looking to find a player to man the hot corner after non-tendering 2024 starter Josh Rojas. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.