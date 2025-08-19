ESPN's Jeff Passan Expects Long Suspension For Seattle Mariners Outfielder
ESPN's Jeff Passan is fearful that the Seattle Mariners will be without outfielder Victor Robles for quite a while. He made the comments to 'Brock & Salk' on Seattle Sports 710 on Tuesday morning.
The suspension, I fear, will be long and it will be entirely justified,
On Sunday, while playing for the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers, Robles was hit by a ball for the fifth time on his rehab assignment, which only began last Tuesday. Expressing frustration at being hit again, as well as at the injury that has kept him out all season practically, Robles charged the mound and threw his bat at pitcher Joey Estes.
Robles did not make contact with Estes, but the intent was clear, and that will likely factor into his future suspension.
Things to consider
- The major leagues began overseeing all aspects of the minor leagues in 2021, so Major League Baseball will be issuing the disciplinary action, not the Mariners or the Pacific Coast League.
- It's unclear if they will make Robles halt his rehab and begin serving a suspension immediately, that will at least start in the minor leagues, or if they will make Robles serve his entire suspension at the major league-level.
- Robles has no history of disciplinary issues, and that could factor in as well.
- Former top prospect Delmon Young once got 50 games for throwing his bat at an umpire, but he made contact, and had a history. Manny Machado got five games for throwing his bat in the direction of a player in 2014 with the Orioles.
Robles only played 10 games this season before breaking a bone in his shoulder on April 6.
The Mariners are 68-58 and will play the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday afternoon at 3:45 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is back on a Tuesday, talking about the disappointment of this road trip, Dan Wilson's decision to allow Logan Gilbert to throw nearly 50 pitches in one inning, and much more, including the return of Bryce Miller and the nasty situation involving Victor Robles. Furthermore, Brady is joined by Miller from the clubhouse at Citi Field, and he talks with former M's infielder Shawn O'Malley, who is now the hitting coach for the Tacoma Rainiers. CLICK HERE:
SCARY SITUATION: Julio Rodriguez was knocked into by a security guard at the Little League World Series complex, avoiding a scary looking injury. CLICK HERE:
SPECIAL BOND: Luis Castillo and Eugenio Suarez have been teammates for several years, and Castillo recently spoke about Suarez's impact on him. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.