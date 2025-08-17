Seattle Mariners' Luis Castillo Dishes on Special Relationship with Teammate
NEW YORK -- Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo didn't have his best stuff on Friday night, though the M's still walked away with an 11-9 win over the New York Mets at Citi Field.
Castillo worked just four innings, giving up six earned runs on nine hits. He surrendered three home runs, including two to Francisco Lindor.
However, his offense picked him up, scoring five times in the seventh inning to take a 10-6 lead before ultimately reaching the final margin.
Trailing 6-5 in the seventh, Eugenio Suarez tied the game with a much-needed double to left field, scoring catcher Cal Raleigh.
However, Suarez doesn't just pick Castillo up on the field, he does it off the field and in the clubhouse as well. Castillo spoke after that game through an interpreter about his bond with Suarez and the impact he's had on him throughout his career:
Yeah. You know, I think it all started in spring training of 2017 when I got into the Reds. Geno was the first one that kind of took me under his wing and showed me how everything was in the big leagues. He had already been in the big leagues for a little bit with Detroit, and he's been a guy that, whether he's on the team, whether he's not, I've been in constant contact with him, and obviously always talking. And when I first met him, I was like, 'this is a guy that I can pick his brain and learn a lot of from.' So ever since then I've been always contact with him.
Suarez and Castillo played together in Cincinnati until 2022, when Suarez was traded to the Mariners during spring training. Castillo then joined the Mariners at the trade deadline of that same season, helping the M's advance to the playoffs.
Suarez was traded before the 2024 season and then re-acquired at this past trade deadline.
Castillo is 8-6 with a 3.48 ERA this season. Seattle is 68-56 and 1.5 games back in the American League West. They'll play the Mets on Sunday afternoon at 4:10 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is back on a Friday, talking about a disappointing series loss against the Baltimore Orioles and what went wrong, and he has the honest conversations about Dylan Moore and Mitch Garver's place on the roster. Furthermore, we're joined by Mariners on SI reporter Teren Kowatsch, who talks Ichiro Weekend, the previous homestand and the looming Little League World Series Classic. CLICK HERE:
RICK ON TV: Longtime Mariners broadcaster Rick Rizzs made his return to the television booth this week, and M's fans were pumped. CLICK HERE:
DAN THE MAN: Speaking at Ichiro's jersey retirement ceremony on Saturday, Dan Wilson delivered an epic line at the podium. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.