Seattle Mariners' Luis Castillo Dishes on Special Relationship with Teammate

It turns that Eugenio Suarez doesn't just mean a lot to M's fans...

Brady Farkas

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo (58) reacts during the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on Aug. 15.
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo (58) reacts during the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on Aug. 15. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
NEW YORK -- Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo didn't have his best stuff on Friday night, though the M's still walked away with an 11-9 win over the New York Mets at Citi Field.

Castillo worked just four innings, giving up six earned runs on nine hits. He surrendered three home runs, including two to Francisco Lindor.

However, his offense picked him up, scoring five times in the seventh inning to take a 10-6 lead before ultimately reaching the final margin.

Trailing 6-5 in the seventh, Eugenio Suarez tied the game with a much-needed double to left field, scoring catcher Cal Raleigh.

However, Suarez doesn't just pick Castillo up on the field, he does it off the field and in the clubhouse as well. Castillo spoke after that game through an interpreter about his bond with Suarez and the impact he's had on him throughout his career:

Yeah. ​You ​know, ​I ​think ​it ​all ​started ​in ​spring ​training ​of ​2017 ​when ​I ​​got ​into ​the ​Reds. ​Geno ​was ​the ​first ​one ​that ​kind ​of ​took ​me ​under ​his ​wing ​and ​showed ​me ​how ​everything ​was ​in ​the ​big ​leagues. ​He ​had ​already ​been ​in ​the ​big ​leagues ​for ​a ​little ​bit ​with ​Detroit, and ​he's ​been ​a ​guy ​that, ​whether ​he's ​on ​the ​team, ​whether ​he's ​not, I've been ​in ​constant ​contact ​with ​him, ​and ​obviously ​always ​talking. ​And ​when ​I ​first ​met ​him, ​I ​was ​like, ​'this ​is ​a ​guy ​that ​I ​can ​pick ​his ​brain ​and ​learn ​a ​lot ​of ​from.' ​So ​ever ​since ​then ​I've ​been ​always ​contact ​with ​him.

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo (58) shakes hands with third baseman Eugenio Suarez (7) after Suarez makes a p
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo (58) shakes hands with third baseman Eugenio Suarez (7) after Suarez makes a play for the final out of the top of the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. / Sam Greene via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Suarez and Castillo played together in Cincinnati until 2022, when Suarez was traded to the Mariners during spring training. Castillo then joined the Mariners at the trade deadline of that same season, helping the M's advance to the playoffs.

Suarez was traded before the 2024 season and then re-acquired at this past trade deadline.

Castillo is 8-6 with a 3.48 ERA this season. Seattle is 68-56 and 1.5 games back in the American League West. They'll play the Mets on Sunday afternoon at 4:10 p.m. PT.

