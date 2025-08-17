Seattle Mariners Outfielder Avoids Scary Situation at Little League Classic
Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodriguez avoided a potentially serious situation on Sunday at the Little League Classic in Williamsport, Penn.
Rodriguez, who is one of the brightest young stars in the sport, was participating in the tradition of 'sliding down the hill,' when he got barreled into a security guard at the complex, nearly taking him out at the knees.
Rodriguez got up and had a laugh with the security guard and appeared to be OK.
Rodriguez wasn't the only player to go down the hill, as relievers Gabe Speier, Jackson Kowar and Casey Legumina all went down as well. Several Mets players, including Jeff McNeil and Sean Manaea, also participated.
The 24-year-old Rodriguez is hitting .257 this season with 24 home runs, 69 RBIs and 23 stolen bases. He's carrying an OPS+ of 120 and pairs with Cal Raleigh, Randy Arozarena, Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suarez to make up one of the deepest lineups in the American League.
Rodriguez is already a three-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger in his career. He may compete for another Silver Slugger and a Gold Glove this season.
The Mariners enter play on Sunday at 68-56 and in a tie for the first wild card in the American League. They are also just 1.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West.
First pitch on Sunday is set for 4:10 p.m. PT as George Kirby takes the mound for Seattle against Clay Holmes. Kirby is coming off a dominant performance against the Baltimore Orioles.
