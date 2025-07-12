Inside The Mariners

Every Seattle Mariners Player to Ever Make the All-Star Game

With Randy Arozarena getting the nod to the All-Star Game on Friday, here's a list of every M's player to make the Midsummer Classic, courtesy of Mariners PR.

Brady Farkas

Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) celebrates a solo home run with the trident against the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park on July 2.
Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) celebrates a solo home run with the trident against the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park on July 2. / John Froschauer-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Friday, Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez pulled out of the All-Star Game, but not all was lost for M's fans, as Randy Arozarena took his place on the American League roster.

The 30-year-old Arozarena is hitting .244 with 15 homers and 44 RBIs. He's also stolen 15 bases and owns a 132 OPS+. He's one of five Mariners to get named to the All-Star Game this year, alongside Bryan Woo, Rodriguez, Andres Munoz and catcher Cal Raleigh.

Courtesy of Mariners PR, here's a list of every M's player to ever make the All-Star Game.

Year

Players

1977

Ruppert Jones

1978

Craig Reynolds

1979

Bruce Bochte

1980

Rick Honeycutt

1981

Tom Paciorek

1982

Floyd Bannister

1983

Matt Young

1984

Alvin Davis

1985

Phil Bradley

1986

Jim Pressly

1987

Mark Langston, Harold Reynolds

1988

Harold Reynolds

1989

Jeffrey Leonard

1990

Ken Griffey Jr., Randy Johnson

1991

Griffey Jr.

1992

Griffey Jr., Edgar Martinez

1993

Griffey Jr., Johnson

1994

Griffey Jr., Johnson

1995

Griffey Jr., Johnson, Edgar Martinez, Tino Martinez

1996

Griffey Jr., Edgar Martinez, Alex Rodriguez, Jay Buhner, Dan Wilson

1997

Griffey Jr., Joey Cora, Johnson, Edgar Martinez, Alex Rodriguez

1998

Griffey Jr., Rodriguez

1999

Griffey Jr.

2000

Edgar Martinez, Rodriguez, Aaron Sele

2001

Ichiro, Edgar Martinez, Freddy Garcia, Mike Cameron, Jeff Nelson, Kazuhiro Sasaki, Bret Boone, John Olerud

2002

Ichiro, Garcia, Sasaki

2003

Ichiro, Edgar Martinez, Jamie Moyer, Shigetoshi Hasegawa, Boone

2004

Ichiro

2005

Ichiro

2006

Ichiro, Jose Lopez

2007

Ichiro, JJ Putz

2008

Ichiro

2009

Ichiro, Felix Hernandez

2010

Ichiro

2011

Hernandez, Michael Pineda, Brandon League

2012

Hernandez

2013

Hernandez, Hisashi Iwakuma

2014

Hernandez, Robinson Cano, Kyle Seager

2015

Hernandez, Nelson Cruz

2016

Cano

2017

Cruz, Cano

2018

Cruz, Edwin Diaz, Mitch Haniger, Jean Segura

2019

Daniel Vogelbach

2020

N/A

2021

Yusei Kikuchi

2022

Julio Rodriguez, Ty France

2023

Rodriguez, Luis Castillo, George Kirby

2024

Logan Gilbert, Andres Munoz

2025

Rodriguez, Bryan Woo, Munoz, Randy Arozarena, Cal Raleigh

The All-Star Game is Tuesday night at 5 p.m. PT. Raleigh will compete in the Home Run Derby on Monday night. He'll look to become only the second Mariners player to ever win the Derby, joining Ken Griffey Jr., who won it a record three times.

Seattle will enter play on Saturday at 49-45 and in second place in the American League West. They are six games behind the Houston Astros in the division, and also trail the Tampa Bay Rays by 0.5 games in the American League wild card race. Seattle hasn't made the playoffs since the 2022 season.

The M's will finish out the first half of the season on Sunday against the Tigers before departing for the All-Star break. They'll come out of the break with a very difficult homestand against the Astros and Milwaukee Brewers. They'll have 17 games in a row right out of the break, marking the second such stretch this season.

Related Stories on Seattle Mariners

NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is live in New York for the series with the Yankees and he talks about the frustration of the first two games, but says Seattle can still accomplish what it needs to. Furthermore, it's a packed guest list as Ben Williamson stops by, as does George Kirby's high school coach! Also, Joe Doyle of Overslot talks about the M's and the No. 3 pick in the draft. CLICK HERE:

PITCH-TIPPING? What was going on with Andres Munoz and his pitch-tipping on Thursday, and who is to blame for how it all transpired? CLICK HERE:

POSSIBLE BLOCKBUSTER? Jon Morosi of MLB.com has planted the seeds of a possible big deal between the Mariners and the Arizona Diamondbacks, but it's not necessarily the one you were expecting. CLICK HERE:

Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media

Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Home/News