Every Seattle Mariners Player to Ever Make the All-Star Game
On Friday, Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez pulled out of the All-Star Game, but not all was lost for M's fans, as Randy Arozarena took his place on the American League roster.
The 30-year-old Arozarena is hitting .244 with 15 homers and 44 RBIs. He's also stolen 15 bases and owns a 132 OPS+. He's one of five Mariners to get named to the All-Star Game this year, alongside Bryan Woo, Rodriguez, Andres Munoz and catcher Cal Raleigh.
Courtesy of Mariners PR, here's a list of every M's player to ever make the All-Star Game.
Year
Players
1977
Ruppert Jones
1978
Craig Reynolds
1979
Bruce Bochte
1980
Rick Honeycutt
1981
Tom Paciorek
1982
Floyd Bannister
1983
Matt Young
1984
Alvin Davis
1985
Phil Bradley
1986
Jim Pressly
1987
Mark Langston, Harold Reynolds
1988
Harold Reynolds
1989
Jeffrey Leonard
1990
Ken Griffey Jr., Randy Johnson
1991
Griffey Jr.
1992
Griffey Jr., Edgar Martinez
1993
Griffey Jr., Johnson
1994
Griffey Jr., Johnson
1995
Griffey Jr., Johnson, Edgar Martinez, Tino Martinez
1996
Griffey Jr., Edgar Martinez, Alex Rodriguez, Jay Buhner, Dan Wilson
1997
Griffey Jr., Joey Cora, Johnson, Edgar Martinez, Alex Rodriguez
1998
Griffey Jr., Rodriguez
1999
Griffey Jr.
2000
Edgar Martinez, Rodriguez, Aaron Sele
2001
Ichiro, Edgar Martinez, Freddy Garcia, Mike Cameron, Jeff Nelson, Kazuhiro Sasaki, Bret Boone, John Olerud
2002
Ichiro, Garcia, Sasaki
2003
Ichiro, Edgar Martinez, Jamie Moyer, Shigetoshi Hasegawa, Boone
2004
Ichiro
2005
Ichiro
2006
Ichiro, Jose Lopez
2007
Ichiro, JJ Putz
2008
Ichiro
2009
Ichiro, Felix Hernandez
2010
Ichiro
2011
Hernandez, Michael Pineda, Brandon League
2012
Hernandez
2013
Hernandez, Hisashi Iwakuma
2014
Hernandez, Robinson Cano, Kyle Seager
2015
Hernandez, Nelson Cruz
2016
Cano
2017
Cruz, Cano
2018
Cruz, Edwin Diaz, Mitch Haniger, Jean Segura
2019
Daniel Vogelbach
2020
N/A
2021
Yusei Kikuchi
2022
Julio Rodriguez, Ty France
2023
Rodriguez, Luis Castillo, George Kirby
2024
Logan Gilbert, Andres Munoz
2025
Rodriguez, Bryan Woo, Munoz, Randy Arozarena, Cal Raleigh
The All-Star Game is Tuesday night at 5 p.m. PT. Raleigh will compete in the Home Run Derby on Monday night. He'll look to become only the second Mariners player to ever win the Derby, joining Ken Griffey Jr., who won it a record three times.
Seattle will enter play on Saturday at 49-45 and in second place in the American League West. They are six games behind the Houston Astros in the division, and also trail the Tampa Bay Rays by 0.5 games in the American League wild card race. Seattle hasn't made the playoffs since the 2022 season.
The M's will finish out the first half of the season on Sunday against the Tigers before departing for the All-Star break. They'll come out of the break with a very difficult homestand against the Astros and Milwaukee Brewers. They'll have 17 games in a row right out of the break, marking the second such stretch this season.
