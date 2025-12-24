Mariners Insider says after signing Refsnyder, Seattle still has another move to make

The Seattle Mariners have another move to make, according to prominent press pundit Jon Morosi. As the analyst recently stated on Seattle Sports' Wyman & Bob podcast. He cited the team's quickly crowding outfield as a reason why the team might spin the trade wheel again.

Recently, the team signed former Red Sox outfielder-first baseman Rob Refsnyder, 34, to a one-year, $6.25 million contract. He will be looked to as a hitting specialist, particularly against left-handed pitching.

“This does not feel like it’s the final piece. This is a piece,” Morosi said. “Refsnyder helps them out. He does do a good job against left-handed pitching, but ostensibly, you would have Julio [Rodriguez}, [Victor] Robles, and [Randy] Arozarena to do that for you in the outfield. I don’t think he’s necessarily just here as a DH platoon with Canzone. There has to be a next (move). Something else is coming here.”

Morosi points out how the right-handed hitter is adept against opposing left-handers. He has a .312 batting average, with a .407 on-base percentage, .516 slugging percentage, and an OPS of .924 against southpaws since 2022, among the very best in baseball. However, he also stated that the Mariners' outfield is already carrying an abundance of right-handed bats.

“The signing of Refsnyder, for me, is the type of move you would make if you were expecting to flip Robles for a left-handed bat somewhere,” Morosi added. “That’s where my brain goes. Your outfield is a little bit right-handed, and maybe we’re about to see a re-balancing of the lineup in some way.”

Mariners still have infield issues to address

Oct 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners infielder Jorge Polanco (7) singles in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game two of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Based on media coverage at the time, the Mariners thought that their efforts to retain second baseman Jorge Polanco would see him return to Seattle. While the front office wasn't overly confident, Jerry DiPoto and Justin Hollander had the right to believe their overtures were working. But when Polanco accepted a two-year deal with the New York Mets, it changed their philosophy.

With second base now vacant, retaining free agent 3B Eugenio Suarez has become a big priority. Once pushed to the back burner, the man who hit 49 home runs in 2025 could benefit from more money being freed up.

The M's were spurned by Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami at third base. They've been in discussions regarding second baseman Brendan Donovan and Ketel Marte, but no deal has been struck yet. Regardless of how much outfield depth they acquire, the infield situation must be addressed.

