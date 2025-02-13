Former Big-Leaguer Says Seattle Mariners Have Had Worst Offseason of Any Team
Former big-league infielder Trevor Plouffe said what most Seattle Mariners are feeling right now: That the M's are wasting a golden opportunity.
Speaking on his popular Jomboy Media platform, Plouffe said that he thinks the Mariners had the worst offseason in all of baseball, and that they are squandering chances to win championships by not supporting a generational pitching staff.
The Mariners did address needs this offseason by signing veteran infielders Donovan Solano and Jorge Polanco, but Plouffe feels that the team would have been better served by getting slugger Pete Alonso, who ended up re-upping with the Mets.
The M's could have used Alonso, or Alex Bregman, but they elected to sit out the upper-tiers in free agency, forcing the front office to sit back and wait for the market to come back to them. Furthermore, the trade market seemed out of reach for the M's, as they failed to bring in a guy like Nico Hoerner, who they were linked to for a while this offseason.
As a result, the M's are now in a position of "hoping" that guys like Solano and Polanco make a difference, while also hoping that JP Crawford and Julio Rodriguez bounce back from down years.
The Mariners went 85-77 last season, missing the playoffs by one game and finishing second in the American League West. Seattle hasn't made the playoffs since the 2022 season and hasn't advanced to the ALCS since 2001. They are the only organization to never appear in a World Series.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! After an offseason hiatus, the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is BACK! We talk about the offseason, ownership issues and more, including a talk with former Baseball Hall of Fame President Jeff Idelson about his relationship with Ichiro. CLICK HERE:
WATCH THE M'S: The Mariners will broadcast 15 games this spring via TV and webcast. Here's more details. CLICK HERE:
VOGEY'S BACK: Former Mariners All-Star Daniel Vogelbach has apparently retired and taken a job with the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.