Seattle Mariners Reveal Spring Training Broadcast Plans For 2025
The Seattle Mariners are officially in camp as pitchers and catchers have reported to the Peoria Sports Complex in Arizona.
After finishing 85-77 and missing the playoffs by one game in 2024, the M's are looking to get back to the postseason for the first time since 2022.
Seattle will open up the regular season on March 27 against the Athletics, but they'll first have to get through the Cactus League schedule in Arizona.
And on Tuesday, the Mariners released their Cactus League broadcast schedule, which includes 15 games in all.
Per Adam Jude of the Seattle Times on social media:
The Mariners experimented with webcasts of spring training games last year ... and it went well enough that they're going to air 8 more games on their team website, starting with their Feb. 21 game vs. the Padres.
ROOT Sports will air 7 more Cactus League games in March.
That game against the Padres will represent the first game of the Cactus League season, and we'll be on-site for it with live coverage from Peoria.
We'll actually have two full weeks of coverage as Brady Farkas will travel to Peoria from Feb. 20-24, while Teren Kowatsch will go in March.
As the M's report to spring training, here are a few things to key in on: What's the latest on reliever Troy Taylor, who has a lat strain? And how's the surgically repaired knee for Jorge Polanco? And how will Julio Rodriguez work to overcome his history of starting slow?
