Former Frustrating M's Lefty Puts Up Incredible Early Game Numbers with Blue Jays on Thursday
Pitching against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday, current Toronto Blue Jays' pitcher and former Seattle Mariners' pitcher Yusei Kikuchi put up an early-game stat line that has hardly been duplicated in baseball this year.
Per Alex Fast of Major League Baseball on social media:
Yusei Kikuchi has 16 swings and misses thru 3 IP.
That's the highest of his career and the 2nd highest total for any starter thru 3 IP so far this year (Kevin Gausman had 17 on April 12th).
The 32-year-old Kikuchi entered play on Thursday with a 2-5 record and a solid 3.66 ERA. He had struck out 65 batters in 66.1 innings.
A six-year veteran since coming over from Japan, Kikuchi spent three frustrating years with the Mariners from 2019-2021. He went 15-24 with Seattle and posted a 4.97 ERA. He made the All-Star Game in 2021 but finished a disappointing 7-9 for that season and was moved to the bullpen as the team made a push for the playoffs. The Mariners declined a four-year team option they had on Kikuchi after that season and he also declined a one-year player option he had, entering free agency.
That decision allowed him to join Toronto on a three-year pact. He'll be a free agent again at the end of this season.
For Mariners fans, it's certainly frustrating to see Kikuchi tap into a level he didn't show in Seattle, but the M's have made out alright, utilizing Luis Castillo, Bryan Woo, George Kirby, Logan Gilbert and Bryce Miller in the rotation.
With the Blue Jays floundering in last place in the American League East, Kikuchi will be a popular name at the trade deadline should the Jays decide to sell.
As for the Mariners, they'll be looking for offense at the deadline.
