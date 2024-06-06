Julio Rodriguez Does Something No Other Player in Baseball Has Done This Year
The Seattle Mariners lost to the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday, 2-1, to even up the three-game series at one game apiece. The Mariners remain in first place in the American League West by 4.5 games and are now 35-28 on the year.
The M's failed to get anything going offensively in the middle game, but superstar Julio Rodriguez did connect for a rare and historic home run in the top of the ninth inning.
By homering off electric closer Mason Miller's 102 MPH fastball, Rodriguez homered off the fastest pitch of any M's player in the Statcast era (2008). It's also the fastest pitch to be hit for a home run in baseball this season.
@JRodShow44.'s home run off Mason Miller's 102.5 mph fastball was the fastest-thrown pitch hit for a home run by a @Mariners player in the Statcast era. It was also the fastest-thrown pitch hit for a HR in @MLB this season.
Rodriguez went 1-for-3 in the loss with the homer and a walk. He's now hitting a respectable .270 for the season but has just five home runs. The power outage has been tough for the Mariners to handle, as they need him to be a force in the middle of the order, but moments like this continue to show exactly what he's capable of.
He hit 32 homers a season ago and won his second straight Silver Slugger award.
The Mariners will finish out the series with the Athletics on Thursday afternoon. First pitch is set for 12:37 p.m. PT.
