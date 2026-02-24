The upgraded White Sox will visit the Mariners in Cactus League action

The Chicago White Sox have been in the gutter of Major League Baseball for quite a while now. Looking to turn things around in 2026, the Chi-Town South Siders are looking to reload and rebuild, but it's only been two years since the team set the record for the worst season ever, going 41-121. They last had a winning season in 2021, when it finished with a 93-69 record and won the American League Central division.

Since that banner season, the ChiSox has had four consecutive seasons out of contention, including a .500 mark in 2022, a 61-101 record 61-101 in 2023, their historic losing season in '24, and then 102 losses last year. Now, the Pale Hose will test out the Seattle Mariners, legitimate World Series contenders this season, when they face the Mariners in exhibition action on Tuesday

The White Sox already beat the Mariners to the punch (somewhat) this offseaon, at least on the free agent front. Chicago signed incoming Japanese superstar Munetaka Murakami after the M's were rumored to be heavily interested in him as a potential third base and DH option. Chicago's management believes that he could be a real game-changer for the franchise.

Mariners like what they see so far

Oct 15, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) misses a grounder in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game three of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

There have been a lot of positive vibes around Mariners camp this Spring, with high hopes that this is the year they finally deliver their fans the first Fall Classic victory in Seattle's history

"Good feeling in camp," Mariners manager Dan Wilson stated this week. "We had some of our high-leverage guys on the mound, and I thought their bullpens looked really well... There's just so many guys here, and they're here early, and they're eager and ready to go. Just a good feeling. You just gotta love to see that kind of energy."

"You kind of have to tailor them individually so guys are ready to go. We’ve kind of mapped out games, and I think we feel pretty confident that our guys will be ready to go... Again, it all depends on communication; it all depends on how these guys feel moving forward. So far, things have gone according to plan, and we'll just keep making adjustments as we go."