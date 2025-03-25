Former Prominent Seattle Mariners Reliever Cut Loose By Chicago White Sox
Former Seattle Mariners reliever Dan Altavilla has lost out on his chance to make the Chicago White Sox roster this season, getting released by the organization on Tuesday.
The release comes as somewhat of a surprise since Altavilla put together a nice Cactus League campaign, going 0-1 with a 2.79 ERA in 10 games. He struck out 11 batters over 9.2 innings. Those numbers could be good enough for someone to take a flier on him.
The 32-year-old Altavilla appeared in five games for the Kansas City Royals last season, going 0-1 with a 14.73 ERA. He also represented Team USA at the Premiere12 Tournament early in the offseason. He helped team USA medal in that event.
The Pennsylvania native was once a prominent member of the M's bullpen, throwing in 108 games over five seasons in Seattle. He threw in 41 back in 2017 and was eventually traded to the Padres during the COVID 2020 season. He pitched with the Padres in 2020 and 2021 before not throwing a major league pitch until June of 2024.
Lifetime, Altavilla is 8-8 with a 4.36 ERA. He had a 4.08 ERA in those five seasons with Seattle, striking out 117 batters in 106.0 Seattle innings. He helped the Padres get to the playoffs in 2020 season.
With just two days left before Opening Day, Altavilla will try to latch onto another roster, but he may have a hard time finding anything more than a minor league role right now. He could also wait for injury to strike a team.
