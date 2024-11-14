Former Seattle Mariners Closer Paul Sewald Details What He Wants in Free Agency
Former Seattle Mariners fan-favorite closer Paul Sewald is now a free agent looking for his next opportunity.
On Wednesday, he spoke with the "Foul Territory TV" show about what he's looking for in that next opportunity.
"I've shown that I can be a closer. I think teams should respect that as we have our conversations."
@ItsPaulSewald wants to go somewhere he's comfortable but wouldn't mind taking on a non-closer role with the Dodgers.
It's interesting that Sewald named the Dodgers by name as often as he did, so they are certainly on his mind. And that's understandable, considering Los Angeles just won the World Series and figures to be even better next year once they return a stable of injured pitchers.
The 34-year-old Sewald went 1-2 this past season for the Diamondbacks, pitching to a 4.31 ERA. He was also removed from the closer's role at one point and finished with 16 saves in 39.2 innings. He threw in 42 games after also battling injury.
An eight-year veteran, Sewald has pitched for the D'Backs, Mariners and New York Mets. He spent parts of three seasons with Seattle, becoming a fan-favorite who helped the Mariners break the lengthy playoff drought in 2022.
Sewald went 18-8 in those three years with Seattle, also earning 52 saves. The Mariners traded him at the trade deadline in 2023, sending him to Arizona for a package of players including infielders Josh Rojas and Ryan Bliss.
Lifetime, Sewald is 20-25 with a 4.09 ERA. He should have team's interested that will give him chances in the ninth inning, but it remains to be seen where he will be the most comfortable, as he indicated.
