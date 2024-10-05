Former Seattle Mariners Coach Makes History in Postseason Debut
The Cleveland Guardians beat the Detroit Tigers 7-0 on Saturday in Game 1 of the American League Division Series. With the win, the Guardians are just two wins away from a trip to the American League Championship series.
Guardians manager Stephen Vogt, who spent the 2023 season as the bullpen coach for the Seattle Mariners, also made some history in the win.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
the Guardians’ 7-0 win gives Stephen Vogt the largest win by a rookie manager in his managerial postseason debut
h/t @EliasSports
It's been an excellent first season for Vogt in Cleveland. He navigated the Guardians to the American League Central title and the No. 2 overall seed in the playoffs, and he did it all without the service of ace pitcher Shane Bieber, who was injured after just two starts.
When Vogt was hired last offseason, it was a surprise given that he only had the one year of coaching under his belt. He took over for future Hall of Famer Terry Francona, who had retired. However, Francona just came out of retirement to take the managerial job with the Cincinnati Reds earlier this week.
As a player, Vogt spent 10 years in the big leagues. He was most known for his work with the Oakland Athletics. He retired after the 2022 season.
Vogt was a lifetime .239 hitter with 82 home runs and 313 RBI. He posted a career .707 OPS.
Vogt was drafted in 2007 by the Rays. He was a 12th-round selection.
The Guardians and Tigers will play again on Monday.
