2026 AL West Division Preview: Mariners Should Slam Astros’ Title Window Shut

Editor’s note: This story appeared in Sports Illustrated’s 2026 MLB preview issue.

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At long last, the Astros’ reign—four straight division titles, eight consecutive playoff appearances— came to an end in 2025, and it was the surprising Mariners who won the AL West for the first time in a quarter century. Seattle came achingly close to reaching its first World Series before George Springer’s late three-run dinger gave the Blue Jays the ALCS.

The Mariners look like clear-cut division favorites after retaining most of last year’s core—including first baseman midseason pickup Josh Naylor, who signed a five-year, $92.5 million extension—and acquiring versatile infielder Brendan Donovan from St. Louis. Seattle’s trip to the ALCS was a watershed moment for the franchise that still looks like its arrow is pointing up. With one of the league’s best starting rotations—led by Bryan Woo, George Kirby and Logan Gilbert—plus 2025 home run leader Cal Raleigh and All-Star closer Andrés Muñoz, the Mariners have the pieces for another deep October run.

The Rangers and aging Astros won’t let Seattle off easy, though. Texas made some aggressive moves to keep pace this winter, headlined by its trades for All-Star lefty MacKenzie Gore and outfielder Brandon Nimmo. Houston is hoping for a return to form by Yordan Alvarez (a career-low .797 OPS last year) and at least one more good season from vets Jose Altuve, 36, and Carlos Correa, 31.

The A’s laid a foundation for future contention with contract extensions to young bats Jacob Wilson and Tyler Soderstrom. Finally, there are the Angels, who hired Kurt Suzuki, their third manager in four years, as part of their cycle of wheel-spinning dysfunction. But hey, at least Mike Trout is coming off a (mostly) healthy season. Sometimes you have to take small victories where you can.

Mariners closer Andres Muñoz has made the AL All-Star team in each of the last two years. | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

1st: Seattle Mariners (93–69)*

Executive Jerry Dipoto’s stewardship has been the key to the Mariners’ success over the past five years, a period in which they rank seventh in wins. This is as balanced a roster as you’ll find in the league, and the payroll has space for midseason additions.

2nd: Texas Rangers (84–78)

Skip Schumaker takes over for retired manager Bruce Bochy on a team that may be looking to scale back its spending. While Texas has anchors such as Jacob deGrom and Corey Seager, the roster also carries some prospects who have yet to pan out.

3rd: Houston Astros (83–79)

Houston’s success over the past decade nearly equals that of the Dodgers, and new pitcher Tatsuya Imai, who had a 1.92 ERA in Japan last year, will help the rotation. But with an aging core and a bottom-rung farm system, the Astros’ run seems to be nearing its end.

4th: Athletics (79–83)

The A’s have developed talent well and even loosened up the purse strings a bit ahead of their move to Las Vegas, planned for 2028. Locking in several homegrown players indicates a commitment to competing—a low bar to clear, but a step in the right direction.

5th: Los Angeles Angels (69–93)

The Angels are mired in an MLB-high 11-year playoff drought. Owner Arte Moreno has shown he’s willing to spend to some extent, but he runs a rudderless franchise with a manager on a rare one-year contract and one of the worst farm systems in the game.

* denotes playoff team

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