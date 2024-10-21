Former Seattle Mariners INF Secures Final Out as Dodgers Clinch World Series Berth
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Mets on Sunday night 10-5 to advance to the World Series. For the Dodgers, it's their fourth trip to the World Series since the 2017 season (2017, 2018, 2020, 2024). They are looking for their second win in that time, having also won in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
One of the guys who has been instrumental in this Dodgers run of dominance is former Seattle Mariners utility player Chris Taylor. Taylor has been with the Dodgers during each of these World Series runs and he secured the final out on Sunday night while playing second base.
The 34-year-old came up with the Mariners during the 2014 season. He played 86 games with the M's before being traded to the Dodgers in the 2016 season. With Seattle, he hit .240 in those 86 games. However, he blossomed with Los Angeles, becoming among the top utility players in the league.
Taylor is a career .250 hitter who made the All-Star Game in 2021. He hit a career-high 21 homers back in 2017 and hit 2020 in that 2021 season.
Trading away Taylor is seen as one of the great failures of the Jerry Dipoto-era in Seattle. Dipoto took over heading into the 2016 season and trading away Taylor was one of this first moves that clearly backfired. The Mariners acquired reliever Zack Lee for Taylor back in June of that 2016 season.
Taylor and the Dodgers will start the World Series on Friday night in Los Angeles. They'll play the New York Yankees.
