Former Seattle Mariners Key Trade Piece Earns Election to Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame
Congratulations are in order for former Seattle Mariners pitcher Erik Bedard, who has earned election to the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame.
The induction will place on June 7.
Per the Hall of Fame on social media:
Hall of Famer Erik Bedard was born on March 5, 1979 in Navan, Ontario.
Bédard remains the leader among Canadian big-league left-handers in starts, innings pitched (1,303 2/3) and strikeouts (1,246). He also ranks in the top 10 among all Canadian major league pitchers in several statistical categories, including third in strikeouts, fourth in starts, sixth in innings pitched, seventh in WAR (17.4) and 10th in wins.
Bedard spent parts of 11 seasons in the big leagues with the Baltimore Orioles, Mariners, Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays, going 71-82 with a 3.99 ERA.
The Mariners acquired him in a big trade before the 2008 season with the O's, sending future All-Star Adam Jones, pitcher Chris Tillman and closer George Sherrill to Baltimore.
Unfortunately, the deal never really worked out for Seattle, as he went just 15-14 over parts of three seasons, spending a great deal of time on the injured list as well. He went 6-4 for the M's in 2008, but made just 15 starts. He made 15 more in 2009, going 5-3 with a 2.82 ERA. He missed all of 2010 and then returned in 2011, going 4-7 with a 3.45 ERA in 16 starts for the M's. The Mariners traded him that season to the Boston Red Sox, where he made eight more starts.
Regardless of how the trade worked out, this is a great accomplishment for Bedard, who joins Ichiro Suzuki as former M's getting enshrined to Halls of Fame this year. Ichiro will be inducted into Cooperstown this July and was already inducted into the Japanese Baseball Hall of Fame earlier this year.
