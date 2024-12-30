Former Seattle Mariners Lefty Signs on in Dominican Winter League
Congratulations are in order for former Seattle Mariners left-hander Tommy Milone, who has just signed on to play in the Dominican Winter League for the remainder of the season.
He will be joining Águilas Cibaeñas and will arrive in the Dominican Republic on Jan. 3.
The following comes from an organizational press release, and has been translated to English:
This will be the second experience in LIDOM for Milone, who dominated during his participation with the Tigres del Licey in the 2018-19 season. On that occasion, he had a record of 1-1, 0.00, not allowing earned runs in 34.1 innings pitched over six starts. He only allowed 21 hits, striking out 32 batters against just two walks.
It is his only previous experience in Caribbean winter baseball.
Now 37-years-old, Milone has spent parts of 13 years in the big leagues with the Oakland Athletics, Mariners, Minnesota Twins, Washington Nationals, New York Mets, Baltimore Orioles, Milwaukee Brewers, Atlanta Braves and Toronto Blue Jays.
Milone appeared in games with the Mariners in 2019, 2022 and 2023, going 5-12 overall with a 4.65 ERA. Often called in as a spot starter or injury replacement, he did an admirable job for the M's, covering 137.1 innings in 32 appearances.
Lifetime, he's 53-53 with a 4.58 ERA. Milone won double-digit games for the Athletics in both 2012 and 2013. He won 13 games in 2012 and 12 in 2013. He also won nine games for the Twins in 2015.
He has made one career postseason appearance with the 2012 A's.
