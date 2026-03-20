Brendan Donovan Is Already Showing Mariners Exactly Why They Traded For Him

Brendan Donovan has looked like exactly what the Mariners were hoping for this spring. The numbers have been strong, but more importantly, the style of production has matched the reason Seattle went out and got him in the first place.

The surface line is loud. Donovan is hitting .429/.500/.571 over 35 spring at-bats with one home run, six RBI, two stolen bases, four walks, and only five strikeouts. The real appeal has been about the kind of at-bat he brings. He makes contact and controls the zone. That’s big for a Mariners lineup that has too often drifted into all-or-nothing mode.

His first homer of the spring on March 18 felt a little more meaningful than usual. Donovan took a leadoff at-bat against Milwaukee and sent one out, a clean reminder that contact hitter doesn’t always mean passive hitter. MLB’s video tracking logged the blast at 103.5 mph off the bat.

Brendan Donovan Is Bringing The Contact Mariners Have Been Missing

This is also why the price of the trade never felt accidental. In early February, Seattle acquired Donovan from St. Louis in a three-team deal that sent Jurrangelo Cijntje, Tai Peete, Colton Ledbetter, and a Competitive Balance Round B pick to the Cardinals, and Ben Williamson went to the Rays. Teams don’t move that kind of prospect package for a role-player they’re lukewarm on. Donovan’s role is to raise the floor of the lineup, lengthen the batting order, and bring some professionalism to the infield and outfield mix. He’s under team control through 2027, too, so this wasn’t just a short-term patch job.

Donovan doesn’t need to be the star of the team to justify the trade. He just needs to continue being himself. Through the first stretch of camp, that’s exactly what he’s looked like.

That also doesn’t mean the trade was painless. Cijntje is still a fascinating arm, and MLB.com reported in February that the Cardinals planned to use him right-handed in games while continuing to develop the left-handed side behind the scenes. Tai Peete has flashed some life this spring too, posting a .273/.273/.727 line with one homer in 11 at-bats. Those names aren’t going away, and they shouldn’t.

But this is the tradeoff Seattle signed up for. You give up upside when you’re trying to win now. In return, you better get a player who immediately looks like he fills a real need. So far, Donovan has done exactly that. And for a Mariners team that didn’t need more volatility nearly as much as it needed competence, contact, and lineup balance, that’s a pretty convincing early return.