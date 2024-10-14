Former Seattle Mariners OF Goes Viral For Awful Mistake in NLCS Game 1
The New York Mets lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium. The final score was 9-0 as the Dodgers look to make the World Series for the first time since 2020.
With the Mets trailing 6-0 in the top of the fifth inning, former Seattle Mariners outfielder and current Mets player Jesse Winker went viral for a horrific baserunning mistake.
With nobody out and Winker on first, the Mets got a single to left center. Winker looked as if he was going to run to third but instead he was deked by Enrique Hernandez, who fake threw to third, causing Winker to stop. Instead, Hernandez threw to second base, getting Winker hung up in the middle. He was eventually tagged out at third. Had he run hard immediately, he likely would have made third with no problem. Had he continued to third after the Hernandez throw to second, he likely also would have made it safely.
You can see the play below:
Winker is one of the more frustrating players in the last decade or so of Mariners baseball. After being dealt to Seattle in 2022, he hit just .219 with 14 homers and 53 RBI. There were also questions about his fit in the clubhouse, and he ended that season injured and unavailable for the M's as they broke the playoff drought. The Mariners traded him to Milwaukee before the 2023 season and he hit just .199 with the Brewers, hitting only one home run.
He latched on with the Washington Nationals this spring and delivered a solid bounceback, getting traded to the Mets at the deadline.
This year, he hit .253 with 14 homers and 58 RBI between the two organizations.
