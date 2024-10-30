Former Seattle Mariners OF Linked to American League Division Champion in Free Agency
The popular website MLBTradeRumors has identified former Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker as a potential fit for the Cleveland Guardians this offseason.
They did so as part of their "Offseason Outlook" series. Thus, the link between Winker and the Guardians is not an official report, but informed speculation.
And it does make a lot of sense. First and foremost, Winker isn't projected to be expensive. Spotrac estimates his market value at $2.4 million this offseason. For a Guardians team not known to break the bank, that would track. Furthermore, as the Guardians deal with their own television revenue questions, the desire for bargain deals might be even greater this year.
Secondly, the Guardians also need help offensively. They were 14th in the league in runs per game this past season. Though they won the division, they weren't able to get over the hump in the playoffs, losing against the New York Yankees in the ALCS.
After two consecutive down years, Winker also enjoyed a renaissance year in 2024. He hit .253 with a .360 on-base percentage for the Nationals and Mets, helping the Mets get to the NLCS. He had 14 homers and 58 RBI.
Winker is one of the more frustrating players in the last decade or so of Mariners baseball. After being dealt to Seattle in 2022, he hit just .219 with 14 homers and 53 RBI. There were also questions about his fit in the clubhouse, and he ended that season injured and unavailable for the M's as they broke the playoff drought. The Mariners traded him to Milwaukee before the 2023 season and he hit just .199 with the Brewers, hitting only one home run.
But again, he popped again this season and could be in line for a solid role in 2025.
