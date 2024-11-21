Former Seattle Mariners Reliever Isaiah Campbell DFA'd by Boston Red Sox
The Seattle Mariners will likely be looking to re-tool the bullpen in the offseason.
The Mariners designated veteran reliever JT Chargois for assignment on Tuesday to make room for Austin Shenton, who the team acquired in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on the same day.
Chargois was one of five Seattle relievers up for arbitration in 2025 and was estimated to earn the second-most among that group.
Chargois wasn't the only former Mariners reliever that was designated for assignment on Tuesday.
The Boston Red Sox DFA'd second-year pitcher Isaiah Campbell after an injury-plagued 2024.
Campbell was drafted by Seattle in 2019 out of the University of Arkansas. He spent four years in the team's farm system before making his debut in 2023.
Campbell actually pitched well in his limited stint in the majors with the Mariners. He had a 2.83 ERA across 27 appearances in 2023 with 33 strikeouts in 28.2 innings pitched.
Campbell was traded to the Red Sox in return for third baseman Luis Urias on Nov. 17, 2023. Campbell spent most of 2024 dealing with injuries. He was on the 15-day injured list with a "right shoulder impingement" and finished out the year on the 60-day injured list with right elbow inflammation. He had a 16.20 ERA in just eight appearances in Boston with six strikeouts in 6.2 innings pitched.
Campbell avoided surgery on his arm, likely meaning he'll be available to throw in 2025. He showed enough promise in 2023 to find a major league roster spot somewhere next season. Seattle hasn't been shy about reuniting with former players in the past. And with the back end of the bullpen in flux for 2025, a reunion between Campbell and the Mariners might be on the table.
