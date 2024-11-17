Jerry Dipoto Clarifies Role For Seattle Mariners Slugger Luke Raley in 2025
The Seattle Mariners infield has been identified as a core in need of improvement by fans, media personalities even the team's front office members.
The Mariners' bats at first, second and third base struggled for most of the year. First base saw some improvement with the platoon of trade acquisition Justin Turner and slugger Luke Raley during the second half of the year. But that was a small sample size and that duo might be a thing of the past with Turner being a free agent.
Seattle President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto went on the ESPN Baseball Tonight podcast on Saturday and reaffirmed that the team will be looking to improve the infield in 2025.
He also clarified what Raley's role will be in the infield going forward.
"We signed Victor Robles to a contract extension, he'll line up in (right field). He'll share some time with Luke Raley, who had a really nice year for us. We'll have Julio in center. So this is the most able our outfield has ever been. Luke Raley can also come in and take part of the first base reps, and we'll try to pair him with somebody that we feel like matches well."
Dipoto's comments are extremely interesting.
In an article published by MLB.com's Daniel Kramer on Nov. 12, team General Manager Justin Hollander sad the team has already had preliminary discussions about Turner returning to the team. Both Dipoto and Hollander have spoken highly of the 16-year veteran. And based on the returns from the platoon of him and Raley last season, there could be incentive to run it back.
Raley had a career-best season in his first year in the Pacific Northwest. He hit .243 with 22 home runs and 58 RBIs in 137 games played. His homers, RBIs and games played were all single-season career highs.
Raley's biggest weakness was against left-handed pitching. He hit just .189 with two homers and four RBIs against southpaws.
Last year was a good example of how effective a player Raley can be in the lineup. But there aren't too many running mates who are better at first base than Turner.
Dipoto emphasized on ESPN Baseball Tonight that Seattle is looking for a first baseman that "matches well" with Raley. And that might be the key for the former Tampa Bay Ray to continue to be effective in 2025.
