Former Seattle Mariners Slugger Could Shape Trade Deadline, Per Report, Could M's Pursue Reunion?
Heading into play on Wednesday, the Arizona Diamondbacks are 29-31 and in fourth place in a loaded National League West. They are 7.5 games back in the division and 4.0 games back in the battle for a wild card spot.
It's not a foregone conclusion that they'll sell at the deadline, but they certainly could, and if they do, third baseman Eugenio Suarez could be at the center of it.
The Athletic recently listed him as a name that could shape the deadline:
FanGraphs is giving them a 28 percent chance of making the playoffs. Meanwhile, Suárez is in his walk year, hitting a ton of home runs, and playing a position that could be filled by bringing back top prospect Jordan Lawlar. Suárez could be a player the Diamondbacks trade for a long-term asset without necessarily giving up on short-term ambition.
And, it leads to the obvious question: Could the Seattle Mariners get involved in a possible deal? After all, the Mariners know Suarez, as he played in Seattle in 2022-2023. He's hitting .231 this season with 16 homers and 44 RBIs. He's also carrying an .819 OPS.
Why it makes sense
1) Familiarity. As stated above, Suarez has already played, and succeeded, in Seattle. The team knows he can hit in T-Mobile Park and he knows he can hit in T-Mobile Park. He already has relationships with several M's players, so the clubhouse learning curve won't be as steep, and that's important for a team that is looking to make the playoffs again.
2) Money. Suarez is only making $15 million this year, but that price will be down to less than $7.5 million remaining by the time the trade deadline hits. The Mariners don't want to absorb big money into the future, but this seems reasonable for a rental player.
3) Cost. Given that Suarez is a rental player, the cost to acquire him might not be as high. The M's have nine players in the MLB Top 100, but perhaps they can avoid that group, or at least the top ends of it, in a deal for Suarez.
4) Help for Ben Williamson. Acquiring Suarez would allow Williamson to develop without the pressure of a playoff berth looming. Fast-tracked to the big leagues this year because of injury issues to Jorge Polanco and Ryan Bliss, Williamson is hitting just .247 with 13 RBIs. Though the average is decent, he hits for no power (yet). He has a .301 slugging percentage and a 71 OPS+. This would give him time to play and develop offensively in Triple-A.
Why it might not make sense
1) Money. $7.5 million is $7.5 million no matter how you slice it.
2) Admitting you're wrong. The Mariners traded Suarez away before the 2024 season. Whether they did it for money reasons or performance reasons, bringing Suarez back would call the front office's credibility into question. Did they make the wrong move the first time? Probably. And maybe they don't want to re-live that decision. It's worth noting that the team once let Mitch Haniger go and traded for him, so they have been willing to bring guy's back, but maybe they don't want to do it twice in two years.
The Mariners enter play on Wednesday at 32-27 and 0.5 games back in the American League West. They'll play the Baltimore Orioles at 6:40 p.m. PT.
