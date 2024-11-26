Former Seattle Mariners Slugger Raul Ibanez Credits New Hitting Coach For "Saving His Career"
On Monday night, reports broke that the Seattle Mariners are going to hire former Atlanta Braves hititing coach Kevin Seitzer to the same role.
Daniel Kramer of MLB.com first reported the news.
On Tuesday morning, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 put out a further anecdote about Seitzer that should make M's fans feel good:
In the years between his playing days and his first job in the big leagues as a coach, Seitzer was a private hitting coach in the Kansas City area. In 2001, he received a call from a 29 year old Raúl Ibañez, who the Royals had just sent to the minors. Ibañez began working with Seitzer and credits him with saving his career.
The left-handed power hitter spent 19 years in the big leagues with the Mariners, Royals, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees.
He famously bounced back-and-forth with the Mariners, spending three different stints with them (1996-2000, 2004-2008, 2013).
An excellent hitter, he was a lifetime .272 hitter who popped 305 career homers. He hit a career-high 34 homers in 2009 and also drove in 100+ runs in four different seasons. Evidently, he owes part of that success to Seitzer.
He made the All-Star team in Philly in 2009 and helped them advance to the World Series that season, where they lost to the Yankees.
Ibanez got to the playoffs in five different seasons with three different organizations.
According to Drayer, the official announcement on Seitzer's hiring could come as early as Tuesday.
