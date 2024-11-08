Former Seattle Mariners Top Prospect Justin Dunn Signs with Chicago White Sox
Former Seattle Mariners top prospect Justin Dunn signed a deal with the Chicago White Sox on Friday.
The team announced the pact on social media:
The #WhiteSox have signed RHP Justin Dunn to a minor league contract with a non-roster invite to Spring Training.
Dunn was drafted by the New York Mets in the first round of the 2016 draft out of Boston College. He was involved in a blockbuster trade before the 2019 season when he was dealt along with Jarred Kelenic from the Mets to the Mariners for Edwin Diaz and Robinson Cano.
He was then dealt again before the 2022 season from the Mariners to the Cincinnati Reds in the deal that brought Eugenio Suarez and Jesse Winker to Seattle. The New York native was supposed to be an integral part of Seattle's future but has battled ineffectiveness and injury over his career.
He made four starts for the Mariners in the 2019 season, then went 4-1 in the COVID 2020 season over 10 starts. He went 1-3 in 11 starts for the 2021 Mariners and then only made seven starts for the Reds in 2022. He did not pitch in the majors in 2023 and only made three appearances in the minors.
Lifetime, he's 6-7 in his MLB career with a 4.44 ERA.
He was ranked the No. 91 prospect in baseball by MLB.com back in 2019.
Signing with the White Sox should afford Dunn plenty of opportunity to resurrect his career. Chicago is coming off a 41-121 season and will have lots of room in their rotation for guys looking for another chance.
