MLB Insider says the Mariners are in 'the best position' to sign Jorge Polanco

ESPN's Buster Olney joined the Refuse to Lose podcast to discuss the Seattle Mariners' moves up to, and including, the 2025 MLB Winter Meetings that officially ended on Thursday. However, it was the veteran reporter's insight into the M's efforts to re-sign second baseman Jorge Polanco that should strike a sweet chord with Seattle fans.

Olney noted on the show that while the Mariners may have hit a snag in their negotiations with Polanco, he still believes Seattle has the best shot to sign the second sacker. With the market moving in a million direcitons, that may add to the club's advantage as talks progress.

"I wouldn't neccessarily worry, but he might sign somewhere else," Olney said. "But I still think the Mariners are in the best position. I think, in some respects, maybe the number that might be a little jarring for the Mariners is the contract that Mike Yastrzemski got with the Atlanta Braves: 2 years and 23 million dollars. I think that's a deal that got some attention in the industry."

"I think if you're the Mariners now, you're starting to get comfortable with going to a third year [for Polanco], if they haven't already. Really, it's hard to imagine Polanco, given his injury history and the sevrity of it in 2024, that he would be able to get a four-year deal. But who knows? So we'll see if anyone can blow the Mariners out of the water."

Potential Polanco Return opens up infield options

Oct 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners infielder Jorge Polanco (7) circles the bases after hitting a three-run home run in the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game two of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Retaining Polanco, 32, would certainly lock down second base, which would once again feature a slick fielding middle infielder who can hit with power from both sides of the plate. He hit .265 with 26 home runs and 78 RBI in 2025, while protecting Seattle's two biggest stars, Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodriguez, in the lineup. He was certainly a factor in the postseason, even notching a two-homer night against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series.

That likely leaves Eugenio Suarez, a late-season acquisition who ended up with 49 home runs last year, out of the team's plans. But that could open up an intriguing option for a youth movement at third base. Seattle could platoon youngsters Ben Williamson, 25, and top prospect Colt Emerson, 20, at third base. In the meantime, the versatile Emerson can cover at short or second when Williamson gets a start at the hot corner.

There's also been talk of a trade to bring in Cardinals' third baseman Nolan Arenado, one of the game's all-time great third basemen. But being in his waning years and having a high salary would likely have to be part of a package deal. Additionally, the two clubs would have to negotiate the remainder of Arenado's original contract, which includes $42 million through the 2027 season.

