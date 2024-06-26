Former Seattle Mariners' Top Prospect Ready to Return From MLB Suspension For Reds
Former Seattle Mariners' top prospect Noelvi Marte is nearing his return from a league-issued suspension for using PEDs.
Marte now plays for the Cincinnati Reds but was a top prospect with Seattle when he was traded to Cincinnati during the 2022 season. He was part of the trade deadline blockbuster that brought the M's Luis Castillo and helped end the M's playoff drought that season.
Per the Reds on social media:
The #Reds today recalled from Triple-A Louisville RHP Graham Ashcraft and optioned to Louisville RHP Yosver Zulueta.
Additionally, IF Noelvi Marte has been returned from a rehab assignment.
In 2022, Marte was the No. 2 prospect in the M's organization, per MLB.com. He made his major league debut with the Reds in 2023, hitting .316 in 35 games. He hit three home runs, brought in 15 runs and stole six bases for a Reds team that missed the playoffs in the final week of the season. He has to sit one more game before he can play for Cincinnati.
He is still the top prospect in the Reds organization and the No. 27 prospect in all of baseball. Because of his suspension, he's ineligible for the playoffs if the Reds get there.
Here's a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Just 22 for all of the 2024 season, Marte is still a bit mercurial as a player, but he made strides in being a more consistent offensive performer last season. The Reds challenged him to make better swing decisions when he got to Triple-A and he showed more aptitude in making adjustments, which led to his callup to the big leagues. In the Minors, he’s never struck out much and continued to draw walks, which will help him improve his ability to tap into his considerable raw power. It still shows up mostly to his pull side, but he’s shown he has the acumen to drive the ball to all fields.
