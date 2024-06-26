The Seattle Mariners Offense is Currently the Worst in Team History
Heading into Wednesday's game, this Seattle Mariners' offense is on track to be the worst offense in team history.
That information initially came from M's fan and "X" user @EthanKilbreath and then was verified by Baseball Reference:
At the season's midway point, the Seattle Mariners have a lower team batting average (.220) than:
28 out of the other 29 MLB teams (Thanks White Sox)
The 50-win 2023 Oakland A’s
Every single Mariners team from 1977 (inception) through 2023
Thank God for starting pitching.
Now, batting average no longer has the same meaning to people as it used to, but it's still at least an indicator of offensive performance. The previous low batting average for a season for the M's was .226, which was achieved in both 2020 and 2021. The high was .288, which was achieved in the storybook 2001 season.
Each of the four-worst M's seasons by batting average (2020, 2021, 2022 and 2024) have occurred since 2020. That's partly a function of just the Mariners' themselves, but it's also reflective of how good the pitching "stuff" and philosophies have gotten. As velocity and emphasis on "spin rate" have increased, overall offensive production has gone down around the league. The M's have certainly fallen victim to that as well.
If you look at the M's loss against the Rays on Tuesday night, Seattle had four regulars hitting .211 or worse. It only had three players hitting .250 or better and guys like Julio Rodriguez (.254), Cal Raleigh (.202) and JP Crawford (.211) have all struggled to carry the lineup as they were supposed to.
The Mariners will take on the Rays again on Wednesday morning. First pitch is set for 9:10 a.m. PT.
