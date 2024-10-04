Former Seattle Mariners Trade Acquisition Elects Free Agency
After spending portions of 2024 with the Seattle Mariners, catcher Seby Zavala has elected to become a free agent at the outset of the offseason.
Joe Veyera noticed the transaction on his MLB.com player page:
Zavala was acquired by the Mariners in an ill-fated move last offseason. The team dealt away slugging third baseman Eugenio Suarez (and his contract) to the Arizona Diamondbacks for Zavala and relief pitcher Carlos Vargas.
The 33-year-old Suarez was one of the most productive players in the National League this year, hitting 30 homers and bringing in 101 runs. The Mariners certainly could have used his offense, but instead dealt him away to save payroll issues. As for Zavala, he made the Opening Day roster for the Mariners but appeared in just 18 games and took 39 at-bats.
He hit just .154 with one home run and two RBI. Zavala is a five-year veteran of the Chicago White Sox, Diamondbacks and Mariners. Lifetime, he's a .205 hitter who will seek his next opportunity.
It's unknown how the Mariners will handle the catcher position in 2025. Cal Raleigh is firmly entrenched as the No. 1 option, while Mitch Garver could be the backup. However, the M's could elect to move on from him if they want to save his $12 million as well.
As for Vargas, he comes with an exciting set of tools, but he didn't appear in one single game for the M's this year. He never even earned a call-up.
The Mariners finished 85-77 this season and missed the playoffs.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: