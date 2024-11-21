Former Seattle Mariners Trade Acquisition Lands with AL Contender in Free Agency
Former Seattle Mariners catcher Seby Zavala, who was part of the Opening Day roster in 2024, has signed a new deal with the Boston Red Sox.
Per @BOSSportsGordo on social media:
The Red Sox signed C Seby Zavala to a minor league deal the other day, per the transaction log (h/t @SoxProspects).
He hit .154 with a .496 OPS in 18 games for the Mariners last season.
The Mariners had acquired Zavala in the ill-fated trade that sent Eugenio Suarez to the Arizona Diamondbacks last offseason. Though he broke camp with the team, he played sparingly for Seattle, unable to crack the lineup because of the dominance of Cal Raleigh.
Known as a solid defender, Zavala is five-year veteran of the Chicago White Sox, Diamondbacks and Mariners. Lifetime, he's a .205 hitter with just 15 homers.
Despite having Zavala leave the organization, the M's likely don't need a backup catcher again this offseason. Raleigh and Mitch Garver figure to handle all the responsibilities behind the plate.
As for Zavala's chances with the Red Sox, it's unknown if he can make the roster. They have Connor Wong entrenched as the starter, but he is the only catcher on the 40-man roster, giving Zavala more of an opening.
Boston went 81-81 last season and finished third in the American League East. They haven't made the playoffs since the 2021 season. Seattle went 85-77, finishing second in the American League West. They missed the playoffs for the second straight year and the 22nd time in the last 23.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: