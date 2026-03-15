Randy Arozarena Offers Mariners The Right Tone After Cal Raleigh Drama

The Mariners had to address this story because once something turns into World Baseball Classic and online discourse, there is no such thing as leaving it alone. Somebody is going to clip it, overreact to it, and definitely going to decide the clubhouse is now one awkward moment away from total collapse. That’s how these things work now.

But if you step back from the noise, Randy Arozarena’s return to camp looked a whole lot more normal than dramatic. He got back to the complex early on March 14, greeted teammates, got to work, and gave a short statement that made it pretty clear he has no interest in dragging this thing out any further.

“We didn’t get the results we wanted with Team Mexico, but I’m glad to be back in camp with my teammates,” Arozarena said in a statement released through the team and reported by Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times. “The WBC is behind us now, and I don’t want anything to take away from the Mariners. I’m focused on the season and helping this team compete for a World Series.”

Dan Wilson echoed that same tone, telling Divish, “Our goal here is to win a World Series, and putting that behind us is a big part of that goal.” For a story that had become way louder online than it ever needed to be, that was about as clean a landing as the Mariners could have hoped for.

Mariners Get The Response They Needed From Randy Arozarena After WBC Drama

Let’s be honest about the bigger point here. This shouldn’t be some lasting fracture. Cal Raleigh already said earlier in the week there was no real beef, that he and Arozarena had spoken, and that the handshake snub came out of Team USA’s effort to stay locked in during the tournament. Josh Naylor then basically turned the whole thing into a joke by trying the same bit with Raleigh in Canada’s quarterfinal game, which only reinforced how unserious this all looks once you stop treating it like a soap opera.

Josh Naylor said he texted Cal Raleigh before the game and told him he was gonna offer him a fist bump



Cal said “please don’t” 😂 pic.twitter.com/D9BVMjFPSS https://t.co/j22zM4gdo8 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 14, 2026

There will still be people who insist this moment means something larger. Some will decide Arozarena already damaged his standing with the team. Others will stash this away for later and, if he gets traded by the deadline, point back to the WBC spat like they cracked the code.

That is probably giving this story way too much power. If Arozarena gets moved before the season is over, the far more likely reason will be roster economics, not dugout trauma. He is making $15.65 million in 2026, this is his final season before free agency, and Seattle would have to make a real decision on whether it views him as part of the longer-term core or as an expiring asset.

The loudest version of the discourse wants this to be about trust, chemistry, betrayal, and all the other big reality-show words people love to toss onto a baseball team in March. In reality, the Mariners’ eventual decision on Arozarena is much more likely to come down to performance, standings, price, and whether extending him ever made sense in the first place.

Seattle gave up prospect value to get him in July 2024, and he has been under club control only through 2026 ever since. If the Mariners are contending, they keep the bat and live with the noise. If they are not, it would be strange to let a walk-year player reach free agency for nothing if there is deadline value to recover.

Still, the soundbites mattered. They had to be covered. But Arozarena’s actual return to camp said more than the outrage cycle did. He showed up, kept it short, and pointed everything back toward the season. That doesn’t look like a player who ruined his welcome. It looks like a player who understands this got weird, got too public, and now needs to be smaller than the games that actually count.